Associated Press

Once Jacob deGrom took his spectacular fastball to the dugout, the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage. A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York on Monday night after deGrom had shut them down through six. “We were happy as a team, of course, getting one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in the entire world, out of the game,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said.