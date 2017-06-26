MLB: Stanton officially commits to Home Run Derby

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has committed to defending his title at the 2017 Home Run Derby in Miami.

MLB's All-Star weekend is less than a month away, and the Home Run Derby has been reinvigorated in recent years.

Stanton, who bashed his 20th home run of the season during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, is excited to send some more balls into the outfield bleachers in front of his home crowd.

"It's going to be so much fun, I'm really looking forward to it," Stanton said Sunday on ESPN. "With the home crowd, home city, the whole week is going to be good. I'm just looking forward to it."

Stanton said he remembered a few tips from last year's record-setting 61 home runs.

"Stay hydrated, man, keep the pace," he said. "I was getting tired a bit [last year], so just keep the stamina, stay inside the ball with clean, crisp swings."

The baseball world desperately wants to see New York Yankees phenom Aaron Judge, who is leading MLB in home runs, accept his invite to the Home Run Derby as well.