Stanton hits 2 more home runs, Marlins beat Rangers 4-0

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre follows through on his fourth single of a baseball game during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton hit more two home runs and moved into a tie for the major league lead, sending Adam Conley and the Miami Marlins over the Texas Rangers 4-0 on Monday night.

Stanton has 32 homers, including six in his last seven games, and matched Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for most in the majors. Stanton hit a two-run drive in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth.

Texas star Adrian Beltre went 4 for 4, giving him 2,993 career hits. He is in line to become the 31st big leaguer to reach 3,000.

Conley (3-3) pitched seven impressive innings during his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on July 18. He allowed seven hits and struck out five as he pitched past the sixth inning for the first time this season.

Martin Perez (5-8) went seven innings.

Dee Gordon opened the game with a double and Stanton put Miami ahead.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the sixth when Christian Yelich scored from first on a double by Marcell Ozuna.

Stanton hit his 11th homer in July, connecting in the eighth off reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Stanton also threw out a runner from right field.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The Rangers had a moment of silence before the game for longtime fan Sister Frances Evans, who died Friday, 10 days before her 91st birthday. Sister Frances had attended games in Arlington since 1972. She and Sister Maggie Hession were well-known at Rangers games as the ''Ranger Nuns.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: DH Justin Bour left the game and is day-to-day with a right oblique strain after grounding into a double play in the first inning. ... RHP Tom Koehler was optioned to Triple-A, while LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said it was a move that will allow him to bring an extra lefty out of the bullpen.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross was put on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right index finger. C Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A after C Robinson Chirinos sprained an ankle Sunday. Chirinos is still on the active roster and could play in case of an emergency situation.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily will make his 21st start looking for his eighth win. He has allowed eight hits or more in back-to-back losses.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels will make his 11th start and is looking to bounce back after giving up nine hits in his first loss of the season against Baltimore on July 20.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball