Stansberry scores 23 to carry Hawaii past Samford 94-73

HONOLULU (AP) -- Eddie Stansberry had 23 points as Hawaii easily defeated Samford 94-73 on Sunday.

Justin Webster had 15 points for Hawaii (7-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Dawson Carper added 14 points. Samuta Avea had 12 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

The 94 points were a season best for Hawaii, which also achieved a season-high 24 assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Josh Sharkey had 21 points and six steals for the Bulldogs (6-6). Brandon Austin added 15 points. Jalen Dupree had 13 points.

Robert Allen, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Hawaii takes on UTEP at home next Sunday. Samford faces Alabama at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com