Stanley Rodeo celebrates 20th anniversary with large crowds expected

STANLEY — The Stanley Rodeo is marking its 20th anniversary this weekend, and organizers are optimistic they will draw their largest crowd yet.

Rodeo secretary Jaimie Keeku said, in recent years, they have reached capacity of about 2,700 spectators on each night at Chapman Park on the north side of the city, and actually had to turn people away.

“Over the years, it’s just kind of blossomed,” she said. “The last two years have been phenomenal. We purchased a new bleacher section that will increase us to about 3,000 per night.”

Keeku said spectators come from all over the state, “and the riders come from all over the country. Usually, it changes up a bit.”

The rodeo performances are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, but there are multiple other events over the course of the weekend.

The riders take the event seriously; they are trying to earn their way toward the prestigious National Finals Rodeo show in Las Vegas, she explained.

The rodeo began in fall 2003 and has been held every year except in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in 2022, they obtained non-profit 501(c)3 status. Keeku said the money raised from the event goes back into the park or toward other organizations in the city.

“The volunteers we have on this committee strive to put together two amazing performances,” Keeku said. “It’s something we’re passionate about in our community.”

The rodeo arena is a bit smaller than the size of a football field. However, participants in the rodeo have praised the setup of the arena — surrounded by pine trees in the park — saying it’s ideal because it is shaded and keeps fans and the animals cool.

Keeku said it is a great family-friendly show.

“The kids really enjoy watching the riders,” she said. “I encourage anyone who hasn’t seen a live rodeo before, come out and watch it.”

Keeku added the event is held, rain or shine.