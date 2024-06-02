Stanley named as CU women's hoops assistant

Jun. 1—Christian Community coach Ryan Stanley has been hired as women's basketball assistant coach, Head Coach Mark Vaughn has announced.

"Ryan has all the qualities we were looking for in an assistant coach," Vaughn said. "He is hungry, loyal and wants to be a part of a winning culture. Ryan is very well traveled as a young coach. He has a lot of connections with players and coaches in the Middle Tennessee area. We are lucky to have him and we look forward to seeing him work with our team!"

Stanley has spent the last three seasons at Christian Community, located in White House. He was promoted to head coach after two years as the assistant, improving the team's record each year.

He is the head coach of two high school boys' AAU teams where he organized and ran practices, camps, tryouts and tournaments.

Stanley has also coached both young men and women at national camps like Snow Valley Basketball Camps, Chris Paul's CP3 National Middle School Combine and Chris Paul's CP3 Rising Stars Camp. These camps feature some of the best coaches and young talent from across the world. He has been a station leader and court evaluator for the CP3NMSC.

A native of Nashville and a graduate of Hendersonville High School, Stanley played basketball and studied marketing at Mid-Continent University in Mayfield, Ky. He also attended Volunteer State Community College.