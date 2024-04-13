Stanley, early offense allows Toledo to stun Kalama

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 5, CHINOOKS 1

Kalama 000 010 0 — 1

Toledo 400 001 X — 5

TOL Pitching — Stanley (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 12 SO; Schultz 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Weeks 2-3, 2 2B, SB; Frewing 2-4, RBI, R; Acosta 1-3, 2 RBI

Behind the arm of Rogan Stanley and several key hits the first time they stepped to the plate, the Riverhawks pieced together an important C2BL triumph over the Chinooks, 5-1 at home on Friday night.

Stanley dazzled in five innings of work on the mound, giving up just four hits and one unearned run to pair with 12 strikeouts. He dug out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the second with catcher Eli Weeks picking the lead runner off of third base.

Toledo (6-7, 5-6 C2BL) loaded the bases with zero outs and three straight run-scoring singles by Gavin Frewing, Rohan Feigenbaum and Nico Acosta added up to a four-run bottom of the first to take a commanding lead. It added an insurance run in the sixth to put the game away.

Frewing and Weeks each notched two hits while Acosta recorded two RBIs. The Riverhawks will head to Kalama on Saturday for a noon matchup.