The Stanley Cyber Monday Sale is on — deals on tumblers, bottles and other best sellers start as low as $15

This year, it was almost impossible to escape the No. 1 best-selling Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler. It sold out every few weeks, and the brand released a bunch of different colors and designs throughout the year, including five limited-edition options. Now, shoppers finally get to shop the best Stanley Cyber Monday deals.

While the tumbler is the most viral product from the Stanley lineup this year, there are a few other insulated products shoppers purchased again and again. Luckily, they’re all on sale during the Stanley Cyber Monday sale, right now.

From the Stanley Adventure To-Go Bottle, which is perfect for sipping hot or cold drinks, to the Stanley Varsity Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler, the perfect insulated bottle for travel, shop the top 10 best sellers during the Stanley Cyber Monday sale below.

The Best Stanley Cyber Monday Deals

This insulated bottle is one of the brand OGs. It keeps drinks hot for 20 hours, cold for 25 hours and iced for a whopping four days.

It also has a secure insulated lid that makes supping easy and pouring super smooth. This also comes in a 1.1-quart size.

If you love the viral Quencher tumbler, but prefer a concealed lid and a flip straw, this is the best option. It keeps drinks cold for 12 hours and iced for two whole days.

There’s a reason this bottle’s called “legendary.” It’s built to withstand anything — dings, dents and even drops. It keeps beverages hot for 18 hours, cold for 20 hours and iced for four days.

Engineered for long commutes, this low-profile bottle is as lightweight as it gets. It also keeps drinks hot for eight hours, cold for 12 hours and iced for 40 hours.

If you love your French press coffee, but can’t sit still long enough to wear it, this French press travel mug is a must-have. It keeps your coffee hot for four hours, cold for five hours and iced for 20 hours.

This stainless steel coffee maker comes with a stainless steel filter and matching camp mug for brewing the perfect piping hot cup. No paper filters needed!

A staple for camping or taking food with you on the go, this insulated food jar keeps foods hot for 10 hours and cold for 10 cold.

The ideal replacement for those red plastic cups, this stackable vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup is unbreakable, shatter-proof and rust-proof. It also keeps drinks hot for 45 minutes, cold for four hours and iced for 15 hours.

You don’t need to spend a lot to invest in the perfect insulated French press. This one keeps your coffee hot for hours straight hours and iced for up to 24 hours.

Lastly, this smart beer stein is the perfect drinking vessel for when you’re camping or just on the go. Ot jas a built-in bottle opener and keeps drinks cold for eight hours and iced for 32 hours.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the eight best Cyber Monday tech deals to shop right now, starting at just $13.

