Stanley Cup Tickets Are Selling Fast: Here’s Where to Score a Discount Code to Find Panthers vs. Oilers Seats Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Stanley Cup finals are here, and the Edmonton Oilers have a shot at winning the Cup for the first time in 18 years. But they face a tough task against the Florida Panthers, who are back in the NHL finals for the second year in a row.

More from Billboard

GET STANLEY CUP TICKETS ONLINE

Tickets for the best-of-seven series initially went on sale Wednesday (June 5), but sold out within minutes on Ticketmaster with fans clamoring to see the Oilers vs. Panthers series in person. The latest reports have Stanley Cup prices well into the tens of thousands of dollars for single-game seats.

Fortunately, there are still ways to find Stanley Cup tickets online through third-party sites and resale sites, many of which are offering promo codes for discounted seats.

How to Get Stanley Cup 2024 Finals Tickets Online

To help you get the best Stanley Cup ticket deals available, ShopBillboard has rounded up where to find the latest prices and cheap tickets below, so you can watch the Stanley Cup finals live.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing provider of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, and while initial seats are sold out, the site does offer resale options. As of this writing, Ticketmaster resale has tickets for Game 1 starting at $468 and Game 4 tickets from around $1,312. The website provides an interactive map that will show you options based on the price and venue sections. You can also choose to have only verified resale tickets shown as well as accessible ticket options.

get ticketmaster tickets here

StubHub

StubHub offers (relatively) affordable Stanley Cup tickets with Game 1 options starting at $395 and Game 4 tickets from $943. The site allows you to use an interactive map to choose exactly where you’d like to sit in the venue. Prices can also be sorted based on quantity and price point as well as the option to include estimated fees in the price you see. Purchases are backed by StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee, which guarantees your tickets are valid and will arrive by the time of the event or you’ll receive comparable, better tickets, or your money back. Read the details on the purchase protection plan here.

get stubhub tickets here

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is currently offering Game 1 tickets from just $414 and Game 4 tickets starting at $950. You can sort tickets based on price, venue section, “Great Deal” options, instant delivery and your recently viewed. The site also backs up orders with its 100% Buyer Guarantee, which you can read more about here. Bonus offer: Score $20 off purchases of $200+ when you use the code BB2024 at checkout.

Vivid Seats also offers a rewards program that gets you your 11th ticket free after ten ticket purchases. It’s a great way to score a deal on bulk or group tickets to the Stanley Cup.

get vivid seats tickets here

SeatGeek

Another way to find Stanley Cup tickets online is through SeatGeek, which is an official ticketing partner of the Florida Panthers. The site also has a number of discounts still available for the Stanley Cup 2024 finals. As of this writing, the site has Game 1 tickets available for as low as $517 and Game 4 tickets starting at $1,318. Looking to score a discount: first purchases are eligible for $10 off orders of $250+ when you use the code BILLBOARD10 at checkout.

Gametime

Gametime aims to offer the most affordable last-minute Stanley Cup tickets with Game 1 options for $361+ and Game 4 tickets at $900+. Their Gametime Guarantee ensures that you get the lowest price possible, which means if you purchase tickets through the site and then find cheaper tickets elsewhere, Gametime will provide 110% of the difference. Learn more about the policy here.

get gametime tickets here

Stanley Cup Tickets: Promo Codes, Cheap Seats

Other ways to score cheap seats to the Stanley Cup finals include TicketNetwork.com, which is offering $10 off with promo code TNTIX, and TicketLiquidator.com which has a 15% off discount code TLSummer15.

GET TICKET NETWORK TICKETS HERE

How to Watch the Stanley Cup Finals Online: Live Stream Oilers vs. Panthers

The Stanley Cup finals are airing this year on ABC. Want to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers online? You can watch the 2024 Stanley Cup finals live through DirecTV Stream and FuboTV, which both offer ABC and include free trials for up to a week (meaning you can watch the Stanley Cup finals for free).