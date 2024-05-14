Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2, Game 5 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers have their first chance to punch their ticket into the Eastern Conference final.

The Panthers take a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of their best-of-7 Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, needing just one win over the next three games to advance in the postseason.

Florida has clearly been the more talented team over the past three games after dropping the series opener to Boston. The defense has been stellar, holding the Bruins to just 50 shots on goal, and the offense has taken advantage of its opportunities and figured out how to get past Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

At this point, there is really only one question: How quickly can the Panthers close out the series? It took them two tries to wrap up their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after going up 3-0 in that matchup.

A second consecutive series-clinching win on home ice would be oh-so-nice.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series recap and look ahead

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had four assists and Brandon Montour had three points as Florida blew out Boston 6-1 on Wednesday in a game that became contentious in the third period with 12 combined game misconducts.

▪ Game 3: The Panthers scored four times on the power play and held the Bruins to just 17 shots on goal in a 6-2 win on Friday at TD Garden to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

▪ Game 4: The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky was perfect in the final two periods after giving up a pair of goals in the first.

▪ Game 5: Tonight

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Boston’s TD Garden, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 4? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past two days.

▪ Sam Bennett provides spark as Panthers beat Bruins in Game 4, go up 3-1 in series

▪ Should Sam Bennett’s game-tying goal have counted? What Panthers, Bruins, NHL had to say

▪ How Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky stays locked in during quiet periods in games

▪ Aaron Ekblad struggled in Game 1 vs. Bruins. How he responded has been key

▪ Three Florida Panthers players who have been under-the-radar impressive in the playoffs