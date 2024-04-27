Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 4 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

The Florida Panthers are one win away from knocking out the Tampa Bay Lightning and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, the Panthers can complete the sweep of the Lightning on Saturday. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. The game will be televised on TBS and Bally Sports Florida.

Florida won the first three games of the series 3-2 in regulation on Sunday, 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday and 5-3 on Thursday.

The Panthers have only ever had one 4-0 playoff series sweep in franchise history. That came last season against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

The chance for their second is on the horizon.

Follow along for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis throughout the game.

Recaps from the series

▪ Game 1: A dominant defensive effort in a highly physical game paved the way for the Florida Panthers to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Sunday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 58 seconds into the third period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-net goal with 2:05 left to play to put Florida up by two goals late.

▪ Game 2: Carter Verhaeghe scored 2:59 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena to go up 2-0 in their Stanley Cup Playoffs opening-round series.

Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the first period for Florida, which got 21 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

▪ Game 3: Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour scored 6:32 apart in the second period to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead that Florida wouldn’t relinquish in its 5-3 win at Amalie Arena to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Matthew Tkachuk opened scoring in the first period and capped it with an empty-netter. Steven Lorentz scored midway through the third for the eventual game-winning goal.

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 4? Here’s what the Miami Herald published over the past couple days.

▪ The Lightning pushed. The Panthers responded. Now, Florida’s one win away from taking the series

▪ Unsung heroes played a key role in the Panthers’ Game 3 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

▪ Vladimir Tarasenko is helping the Panthers both on and off the ice.

▪ Brandon Montour’s homage to Nick Cousins was the latest example of how tight-knit this Panthers team has become.

▪ From columnist Greg Cote: With Florida holding a 3-0 lead, history says the series is over.