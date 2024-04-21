Stanley Cup Playoffs live updates: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 1

The Florida Panthers begin their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs journey with a best-of-7 series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The Panthers won the Atlantic Division and are looking to follow up their surprising run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. They are also looking to finally beat their in-state rival Lightning in the playoffs after dropping both previous series to them (4-2 in the first round in 2021, 4-0 sweep in the second round in 2022).

We will have live updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis throughout the game here.

Early notables

Panthers coach Paul Maurice spoke Sunday morning ahead of Game 1. Here were the highlights from his media availability:

▪ Maurice confirmed forward Ryan Lomberg will draw into the lineup as the fourth line left wing, playing alongside center Kevin Stenlund and right wing Nick Cousins. Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz and Jonah Gadjovich will be healthy scratches.

▪ Maurice on his message to the team before the game: “None of what I say will be new. That’s maybe the single most important thing. What you’d like to do is the first meeting in training camp to the first meeting before the playoffs, you’d like to be consistent with your message. ‘This is who we are. This is what we’re trying to do and this is the way we want to play.’ That’ll be a reminder today of what it looks like when our team is at its best.”

▪ On what Maurice wants to see in the opening 10 minutes: “Do not try to win the Stanley Cup in the first 10 minutes. I don’t think that that’s an issue. When you get two playoff-veteran teams — certainly they are — that are going to get past that kind of youthful emotion of running all over and making plays. You shouldn’t be trying to finish checks that are way out of the range of a finished check. I think you’re gonna have two — I don’t know if this is the right word because it may not look like it — but sophisticated teams in terms of this isn’t the first time they’ve played a playoff game. I expect we look fairly close to how we should look and I expect Tampa to as well.”

