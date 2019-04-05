Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Capitals playoff scenarios heading into season finale originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Capitals (48-28-8) have already secured the Metropolitan Division title and home-ice advantage for the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, but there's one thing that remains uncertain: who they'll face in the first round.

With the Metropolitan Division race still tight with one game remaining in the regular season, Washington could end up facing either the Carolina Hurricanes , Pittsburgh Penguins or Columbus Blue Jackets. With the loss to the Caps Thursday and the Blue Jackets' shootout victory over New York Friday, the Montreal Canadiens (43-30-8), who still had a chance to make the playoffs heading into the Blue Jackets' Friday game, have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how each scenario could play out and what needs to happen for the Caps to face one of these three teams in the first round.

Playoff Scenario 1: Capitals vs. Hurricanes

The Hurricanes (45-29-7) currently hold that first wild-card spot, and if the season ended today, that would be the first-round matchup for the Caps. However, things need to happen for this first-round matchup to stick.

First, the Penguins would either have to win their season finale Saturday against the New York Rangers, or the Hurricanes would have to drop their final game against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday. However, if Carolina loses, regardless of Pittsburgh's result, then Columbus would have to lose their final game in regulation for this scenario to play out.

1. Penguins win vs. NYR OR

2. Hurricanes lose vs. PHI AND Blue Jackets lose in regulation vs. OTT OR

Story continues

3. Penguins win vs. NYR AND Blue Jackets lose in regulation

Playoff Scenario 2: Capitals vs. Penguins

This is where things get interesting. The Caps and Penguins (44-26-11) have an all-too familiar pattern of facing each other in the second round, but this season, they could meet one round earlier.

If Carolina wins their final game against Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh loses to New York in regulation, the Hurricanes would tie the Penguins with 99 points and win the tiebreaker, which is determined by ROW (regular and overtime wins). With that being said, Carolina would secure third-place in the Metropolitan Division, putting the Penguins in that first wild-card spot and having them face Washington in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

1. Hurricanes win vs. PHI AND Penguins lose in regulation vs. NYR

Playoff Scenario 3: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets (45-31-4) have clinched a playoff berth and currently hold that second wild-card spot. With one game left, they have the chance to climb one place up in the standings and guarantee a repeat of last year's first-round matchup with Washington.

For this to happen, the Hurricanes would have to lose its final game of the season against Philadelphia, either in regulation or overtime. And to get that first-place spot, Columbus has to get at least a point against the Senators Saturday. If they get the win or fall in overtime, they'll be either pass Carolina or win the tie-breaker with more ROW.

1. Hurricanes lose vs. PHI in any fashion AND Columbus wins vs. OTT OR

2. Hurricanes lose vs. PHI in any fashion AND Columbus loses in overtime vs. OTT

MORE CAPITALS NEWS: