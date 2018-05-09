Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: The ultimate Capitals-Lightning preview

The Capitals' big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins had all the feelings of a championship victory, but Washington has only made it halfway to their ultimate goal of winning the 2018 Stanley Cup. Eight wins down, eight to go.

Now they move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Unlike in the last series, there is little history between these two teams to draw upon. They have met in the postseason only twice, both wins for the Lightning.

Tampa will enter this round a confident team having only lost twice through their first two series. They defeated both the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins, a team that finished second in the conference, in just five games.

But there may be no team more confident now than the Capitals, having just defeated the two-time defending champions, a team that has haunted them for year, to finally get over the second-round hump.

Eastern Conference Finals: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Schedule

Game 1: Capitals at Lightning. Friday, 5/11 at 8:00 p.m. ET. (Broadcast on NBCSN)

Game 2: Capitals at Lightning. Sunday, 5/13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. (Broadcast on NBC)

Game 3: Lightning at Capitals. Tuesday, 5/15 at 8:00 p.m. ET. (Broadcast on NBCSN)

Game 4: Lightning at Capitals. Thursday, 5/17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. (Broadcast on NBCSN)

Game 5 (if Necessary): Capitals at Lightning. Saturday, 5/19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. (Broadcast on NBC)

Game 6 (If Necessary): Lightning at Capitals. Monday, 5/21 (Channel NBCSN)

Game 7 (If Necessary): Capitals at Lightning. Wednesday, 5/23 (Channel NBCSN)













2017-18 Team stats

Washington Capitals

49-26-7, 105 points, first in the Metropolitan Division

3.12 goals per game (9th)

2.90 goals against per game (16th)

22.5-percent power play percentage (7th)

80.3 penalty kill percentage (15th)





Tampa Bay Lightning

54-23-5, 113 points, first in the Atlantic Division

3.54 goals per game (1st)

2.85 goals against per game (13th)

23.9 power play percentage (3rd)

76.1 penalty kill percentage (28th)

Top Performers

Washington

Goals

Regular season

Playoffs

Alex Ovechkin - 8

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 7

T.J. Oshie - 5

Assists

Regular season

Evgeny Kuznetsov – 56

John Carlson – 53

Nicklas Backstrom – 50

Playoffs

Nicklas Backstrom - 10

John Carlson - 8

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 7

Alex Ovechkin - 7

Points

Regular season

Alex Ovechkin – 87

Evgeny Kuznetsov – 83

Nicklas Backstrom – 71

Playoffs

Alex Ovechkin - 15

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 14

Nicklas Backstrom - 13

Tampa Bay

Goals

Regular season

Playoffs

Nikita Kucherov - 6

Alex Killorn - 4

Ondrej Palat - 4

Brayden Point - 4

Assists

Regular season

Nikita Kucherov - 61

Steven Stamkos - 59

Victor Hedman - 46

Playoffs

Steven Stamkos - 7

Victor Hedman - 6

Brayden Point - 6

Nikita Kucherov - 6

Points

Regular season

Nikita Kucherov - 100

Steven Stamkos - 86

Brayden Point - 66

Playoffs

Nikita Kucherov - 12

Brayden Point - 10

Steven Stamkos - 10

Goaltending

The Capitals will be facing the Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy who has been the backbone of Tampa's incredible season.

Both Holtby and Vasilevskiy have seen their ups and downs this season. Holtby went through a rough patch from the start of February stretching into March before Barry Trotz took him out of the net and gave him time to reset. Philipp Grubauer started the playoffs, but the Holtby came on in relief in Game 2 of the first round and has not looked back. He has outplayed both Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Murray to bring Washington to this point.

Vasilevskiy seemed to struggle down the stretch and even admitted publicly that he was dealing with fatigue. From the start of the season to Feb. 1, Vasilevskiy posted a .931 save percentage, 2.18 GAA and seven shutouts in 41 games played. From Feb. 1 through the end of the season, he managed only a .902 save percentage, 3.37 GAA and one shutout. He has found his second wind in the playoffs thus far and Tampa will hope he continues playing like the first half goalie who was lights out. But it is fair to wonder just how much he has left in the tank.

Washington

Regular season

Braden Holtby: 54 GP, 34-16-4 record, .907 save percentage, 2.99 GAA, 0 shutouts

Philipp Grubauer: 35 GP, 15-10-3 record, .923 save percentage, 2.35 GAA, 3 shutouts



Playoffs

Braden Holtby: 11 GP, 8-3 record, .926 save percentage, 2.04 GAA, 0 shutouts

Philipp Grubauer: 2 GP, 0-1 record, .837 save percentage, 4.55 GAA, 0 shutouts



Tampa Bay

Regular season

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 65 GP, 44-17-3 record, .919 save percentage, 2.62 GAA, 8 shutout

Louis Domingue: 12 GP, 7-3-1 record, .914 save percentage, 2.89 GAA, 0 shutouts

Peter Budaj: 8 GP, 3-3-1 record, .875 save percentage, 3.76 GAA, 0 shutout





Playoffs

Andrei Vasilevskity : 10 GP, 8-2 record, .927 save percentage, 2.20 GAA, 0 shutouts

Head-to-head record

Capitals finished with a 1-1-1 record against Tampa Bay

Oct. 9: 4-3 Lightning overtime win

The Caps took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Lightning exploited what was a very suspect defense at the time for a 4-3 overtime win. A third pairing of Aaron Ness and Taylor Chorney was exposed badly and Ness was called for two penalties.

Nov. 24: 3-1 Capitals win

This game was part of a season-defining stretch for the Caps. Just 10 days prior, Washington was blown out by the Nashville Predators and again by the Colorado Avalanche two days after that. The Caps would rebound by winning eight of their next 10 games. A back-to-back against the Lightning, who had the best record in the NHL at the time, and the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like a daunting stretch. Philipp Grubauer got the start and was brilliant for Washington and Jay Beagle led the offense with a goal and an assist.

Feb. 20: 4-2 Lightning win

The Caps took a penalty 34 seconds into the game and Brayden Point scored on the resulting power play, his first of two goals on the night. Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in the first period which they rode all the way to the finish. Washington was the better team for the final 40 minutes, but they were not able to close the gap.

X-Factors

1. Health: The Caps won Game 6 without three of their top-six forwards., but they likely won't be able to win a seven-game series against the Lightning that way. They will get Tom Wilson back from suspension, but what about Andre Burakovsky and Nicklas Backstrom?

2. The second line: Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson is about as formidable a second line as a team can have. Whether Backstrom plays or not, the Caps must get production from its second line. If Washington cannot even rely on getting production from its second line, they will be in trouble.

3. Goalie fatigue: Like Holtby, Vasilevskiy seemed to struggle down the stretch and even admitted publicly that he was dealing with fatigue. In his final 10 appearances of the regular season, Vasilevskiy mustered only a .886 save percentage and 3.67 GAA. Vasilevskiy played 65 games in the regular season as compared to Holtby's 54. The fact that Tampa has won both of its series in just five games certainly helps as he will get some time in between to recover, but the wear and tear of an NHL season does not disappear in just a week.

4. Confidence: Tampa looks better on paper, but there is something to be said for confidence and momentum. Yes, the Lightning just beat the Boston Bruins, the second best team in the east and a team that many thought could win the Stanley Cup this season. The Capitals, however, just caught their white whale. They finally got over the hump of the second round and finally beat the two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins. If you know what beating Pittsburgh means to the Capitals and to the city of Washington, it would not be surprising to see the Capitals come out with a lot of confidence and play a lot better than many expect.

Players to watch

Michal Kempny: The Caps addressed their blue line at the trade deadline with the acquisition of Kempny who has slid into a top-four role alongside John Carlson. His addition has bolstered a defense that looked like a clear weakness for Washington. But now both he and the defense are going to be put to the test by the high-powered offense of the Lightning.

Chris Kunitz: Kunitz may be a fourth-line player, but he scored the double-overtime winner in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last year for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is someone who knows how to perform in the biggest moments.

Jakub Vrana: Tampa has the edge in scoring depth, but Vrana is Washington's best offensive threat that is not established in the top six. He needs to utilize his speed and put points on the board.

Brayden Point: In three games against Washington this season, Point recorded three goals and one assist and is producing at a point per game in the playoffs. He is a star in the making and could potentially have a very big series.

Lars Eller: With the health of Nicklas Backstrom a question mark, Eller will play on the second line until he is ready to return. If Backstrom does miss time, Eller will have to fill in and make sure the second line is able to both produce offensively while not giving up too much in the defensive zone.

3 keys of the series for Washington

Expert picks

Joe Beninati, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals play-by-play announcer: Capitals in 7

Ryan Billie, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals senior TV producer: Capitals in 7

Tarik El-Bashir, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals Insider: Capitals in 7

Rob Carlin, NBC Sports Washington on-air host of Capitals GameTime and Capitals Extra: Capitals in 6

Brent Johnson, NBC Sports Washingon analyst and former NHL goalie: Lightning in 7

Al Koken, NBC Sports Washington Capitals on-ice reporter: Capitals in 6

Courtney Laughlin, Caps FaceOff and Caps Overtime panelist: Capitals in 7

Craig Laughlin, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals color commentator: Capitals in 6

Troy Machir, NBC Sports Washingon senior digital producer: Lightning in 5

Alan May, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals analyst: Capitals in 7

Jason Murphy, NBC Sports Washington Caps FaceOff and Overtime producer: Capitals in 5

Grant Paulsen, host of Caps FaceOff and Caps Overtime: Lightning in 6

JJ Regan, NBC Sports Washingon Capitals Digital Producer: Capitals in 6

























