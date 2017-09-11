Stanley Cup odds: Penguins open training camp as favorites to win again

With NHL training camps opening this week the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds for the 2017-18 season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins open up as the odds on favorites (7/1) to win the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive year.

No team has won three Stanley Cups in a row since the early 1980s New York Islanders.

The Penguins underwent a lot of changes this offseason, losing Marc-Andre Fleury, Chris Kunitz, Nick Bonino, Trevor Daley, and Ron Hainsey off of their roster while, to this point, only adding Matt Hunwick, Ryan Reaves and Antti Niemi. They still have pretty big openings at their third-and fourth-line center spots. But they are still returning a great team overall and will be getting a healthy Kris Letang back after he missed the second half of the 2016-17 season and all of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup playoff run, as well as a full season from playoff standout Jake Guentzel.

Just behind the Penguins are the Edmonton Oilers who open as 9/1 favorites to win, the Chicago Blackhawks at 12/1, the Dallas Stars at 12/1 and the Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals all at 14/1.

It’s a little surprising to see the Blackhawks so high given their questionable depth and the fact they haven’t been out of the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years. The Dallas Stars are once again hyped up following a busy offseason full of blockbuster moves but it remains to be seen if this will be the year their performance on the ice matches the preseason hype.

The Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Las Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks all open up with the worst odds at 100/1.

Here are the complete odds, via Bovada.

Pittsburgh Penguins — 7/1

Edmonton Oilers — 9/1

Chicago Blackhawks — 12/1

Dallas Stars — 12/1

Anaheim Ducks — 14/1

Nashville Predators — 14/1

Tampa Bay Lightning — 14/1

Toronto Maple Leafs — 14/1

Washington Capitals — 14/1

Minnesota Wild — 18/1

New York Rangers — 18/1

Columbus Blue Jackets — 20/1

Montreal Canadiens — 20/1

Los Angeles Kings — 22/1

Boston Bruins — 25/1

Calgary Flames — 25/1

San Jose Sharks — 25/1

St. Louis Blues — 28/1

Florida Panthers — 40/1

Ottawa Senators — 40/1

New York Islanders — 50/1

Philadelphia Flyers — 50/1

Winnipeg Jets — 50/1

Buffalo Sabres — 66/1

Carolina Hurricanes — 66/1

Detroit Red Wings — 100/1

Arizona Coyotes — 100/1

Colorado Avalanche — 100/1

Las Vegas Golden Knights — 100/1

New Jersey Devils — 100/1

Vancouver Canucks — 100/1



