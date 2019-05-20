Stanley Cup odds 2019: Here's where Bruins stand vs. Sharks or Blues originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins have an unprecedented 11-day break between their Eastern Conference Final-clinching win over the Carolina Hurricanes and Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The B's know when (May 27) and where (TD Garden in Boston) they'll open the Cup Final, but they don't yet know which team will oppose them for the best trophy in sports.

The St. Louis Blues likely will be the opponent -- they lead the San Jose Sharks 3-2 entering Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night. But oddsmakers already have made up their minds when it comes to the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The Bruins are the clear favorites at -145.

Check out the full odds, via Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, in the tweet below:

These odds make sense.

The Bruins deserve to be favorites over the Sharks or Blues. Boston has more talent and a lot more Stanley Cup-winning experience than either of these two Western Conference clubs, and B's goalie Tuukka Rask is the best player at his position remaining in the playoffs. Let's not forget the Bruins have home ice advantage as well.

Story continues

The Blues' goaltending and overall scoring depth probably would create a tougher for the Bruins than the Sharks, but St. Louis just doesn't have the elite-level talent or experience to be favored over Boston in a seven-game series.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.