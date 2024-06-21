Stanley Cup: Nervous, excited fans pack Amerant Bank Arena for Panthers watch party

SUNRISE — The clock is ticking down to puck drop for the Florida Panthers as they prepare to take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

With the Panthers one win away from clinching the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup, fans at Amerant Bank Arena Friday night are nervous, excited and just about everything else in between.

"Nervous, for sure," said Panthers fan Jeff Perez as he awaited the doors to open. "I thought we were going to sweep, but we didn't sweep. But I think we're going to do it tonight. I don't see them going to a Game 7 after the first three games."

Panthers fans Christopher Cormio, Jeff Perez, and Manuel Suarez pose while tail-gating outside Amerant Bank Arena ahead of the Panthers' watch party for Game 6 (June 21, 2024).

Perez's friend Manuel Suarez thinks redemption is on the cards after Game 5.

"I think the boys are angry after last game," Suarez said. "I think they're bringing it home now. I think they get it done."

Decked out in Panthers gear and tail-gating with friends and family, Bryce Simpson had a good feeling that the Stanley Cup playoffs are ending tonight.

Panthers fan Bryce Simpson poses with family and friends as they tail-gate ahead of the Panthers watch party at Amerant Bank Arena (June 21, 2024).

"I'm very excited to see the Panthers close it out tonight in Edmonton and quiet all those Canadian fans," he said. "I think Tkachuk scores the first goal of the game."

If the Panthers lose tonight, will Simpson be in attendance for Game 7 on Monday night?

It's not a question he's even considering.

"I won't be here at Game 7 because it's going to end tonight."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Fans pack Amerant Bank Arena for Panthers-Oilers Stanley Cup watch party