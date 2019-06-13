Stanley Cup Game 7 Viewership Hits All-Time NHL High With St. Louis Blues Win – Update

UPDATE, 1:45 PM: Sports fans love stats and the record slashing Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup certainly provided a net full of data for the St. Louis Blues, NBC, the NHL and everyone else.

First of all, the final numbers are in and the first ever championship win for the Missouri team over the Boston Bruins last night in the Massachusetts metropolis scored an audience of almost 9 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related stories

The Show To Watch This Week: 'Marvel's Jessica Jones', 'Grand Hotel,' 'City On A Hill,' & 'Euphoria' Reviewed

St. Louis Blues Beat Boston Bruins 4-1 In Game 7 To Capture First Stanley Cup

'The Titan Games' EP Arthur Smith On Building The Titan Arena, The Largest Outdoor Structure Ever Created For An Athletic Competition Series

In fact, the Blues 4-1 victory over the Original 6er crew turns out to be the most watched NHL game ever on any network since ratings data started to be complied in 1994. Leaning towards the future of television as well as the traditions, Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup is the most streamed NHL face-off ever too with an Average Minute Audience of 191,500 viewers.

Interestingly enough the previous record holder for most watched NHL game was the last time the Stanley Cup went to a Game 7. Compared to that Bruins winging and series clinching match-up against the Vancouver Canucks on June 15, 2011, last night’s Game 7 was up just over 4% in sets of eyeballs.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues’ victory was NBC’s highest rated game ever in the local market with a 41.8. Over in Boston, the 30.2 local rating was the best any Bruins game has done since Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup.

Here’s one more stat to chew on – Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup peaked with ice hard 10.4 million viewers in the 10:15 – 10:30 PM ET slot as the Blues’ victory became a done deal.

Story continues

Now to the NBA Finals tonight – where we could see some history made too.

PREVIOUSLY,7:23 AM: The 2019 Stanley Cup Final went right to down to the Zamboni, but last night’s Game 7 of the NHL championship series belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Scoring a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Beantown, the Missouri team won the first Stanley Cup in its 52-year franchise history. For some, this year was a long-overdue rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. For others, like the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly, the adrenaline of victory clearly was surging – as were the ratings.

In a series that saw a number of double-digit upticks over previous years and more than a few records for NBC and the NHL, Wednesday’s Game 7 snared a 6.2/12 in metered markets.

No surprise that’s the best any game has done this year in the early metrics and up 33% from Sunday’s Game 6. Up 8% over the last time the Stanley Cup went to a Game 7 in 2011, the 2019 Game 7 is also the best overnight result for any NHL game going back to 1994.

The last Game 7 match-up also included Boston as the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood North to deny the Canadian team their first Stanley Cup. In fact, with the Blues win last night, Vancouver is now one of the two teams to go the longest without a championship trophy.

That 2011 Game 7 went on to bring in a total audience of 8.5 million, even with the Vancouver market and entire Canadian viewership not being counted by Nielsen – which is very similar to the situation the NBA Finals and ABC find themselves in as the Toronto Raptors battle it out with the Golden State Warriors.

That court drama returns tonight to the Disney-owned net in what could be a historic win for the Canadian team with their first Larry O’Brien Championship trophy.

Back to hockey, we’ll update with more Stanley Cup numbers as they come and you can take a look at the pretty steady fast affiliates for rest of what was on TV last night here:

As we wait for those NHL final numbers, check out this very Stanley Cup and very Canadian moment by that Ontario-born Ryan O’Reilly after last night’s Blues’ win – gotta love the guy!

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.