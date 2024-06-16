Stanley Cup Finals: Panthers fumble chance to sweep, Oilers dominate to force Game 5

EDMONTON — The Stanley Cup was in the building on Saturday night, but the Florida Panthers did not seem to be.

Florida fell flat on its face looking for a sweep, dropping Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final 8-1 to breathe some life back into the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers will have to wait until Tuesday for another chance to lift the Cup for the first time in franchise history, this time in front of their home fans for Game 5.

The Oilers blitzed the Panthers early, scoring three goals in the first period with contributions from three different lines. Mattias Janmark struck shorthanded 3:11 into the game, then Adam Henrique added one off the rush 7:48 in. Vladimir Tarasenko got Florida on the board 11:26 in before Dylan Holloway cashed in three minutes later to dash Florida’s hopes.

Edmonton scored two goals in the first five minutes of the second period, and Connor McDavid had a hand in both. He first blitzed past the Florida defense and scored a goal off the rush before setting Darnell Nurse up with a no-look drop pass 4:49 into the second period. Sergei Bobrovsky was taken out of the game for Anthony Stolarz at that point after giving up five goals on 16 shots.

After being held off the board on the power play for the first three games, the Oilers finally got one past the Panthers in Game 4. They got an opportunity at 5-on-3 and cashed in when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins buried the rebound of a Leon Draisaitl one-timer that dinged the crossbar.

The Oilers picked up three more goals in two more goals in the third period from Holloway and Ryan McLeod.

Jun 15, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates a goal in the third period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Here are three takeaways from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Panthers play too loose, get scorched by the Oilers off the rush

On Saturday morning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there is two versions of his team during closeout games. The one that has closed out six series in the past two seasons with a suffocating defensive style and the one that has dropped two games after getting too loose. The second one was the one that showed up.

They left their game a little too wide open, allowing the Oilers to attack off the rush early and it cost them dearly. They were looking for the kill shot on the power play early and once a mistake turned into a goal off the rush, the momentum swung back Edmonton’s way immediately.

Stuart Skinner swung tide for the Oilers

The Panthers had a golden opportunity to get back within a goal late in the first period. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe had a 2-on-1 opportunity with 7:52 to go in the first period and Stuart Skinner flashed the leather to shut down any possible momentum swing for Florida.

He sprawled out, tracked the cross-crease feed and robbed Verhaeghe with an incredible glove save.

Skinner finished the game strong, stopping 32 of 33 shots.

Connor McDavid officially makes his presence known in series

Jun 15, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) guards his net against Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the second period in game four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

After being held without a goal in the first three games of the series, McDavid scored a goal and two assists while setting the NHL record for most assists in a playoff run (31).

McDavid took advantage of a Panthers team that was looser on its gasps and burst right past them time after time to create chances for Edmonton. It was how the Panthers collapsed so easily against an Oilers team with a ton of firepower.

