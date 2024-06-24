Stanley Cup Finals Game 7: A history lesson, and how to watch tonight's game

It looked like it was going to be a quick one.

The Florida Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals, but three games later and we're all tied up. Tonight, we're headed to Game 7.

There's nothing more exciting than a Game 7, and tonight we'll find out if the Panthers can get back to their winning ways or if the Oilers will raise their first cup since 1990. The last time a Canadian franchise won the Stanley Cup was in 1993 when the Montreal Canadians swept the Los Angeles Kings and Wayne Gretzky.

What time is the Stanley Cup game on tonight?

Tonight's game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers starts at 8 p.m.

How to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Tonight's game will air on ABC.

Game 7 history

But before we find out who the 2024 champions are, let's take a look back at all the Game 7 in Stanley Cup Finals history.

Sweeney Schriner scored two goals in the final stanza to help Toronto bring home the championship.

1945: Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

The same two teams battled in Game 7 three years later with the same champion crowned. Babe Pratt netted the winner.

1950: Detroit Red Wings 4, New York Rangers 3, double overtime

The Red Wings finally won a Game 7 by knocking off the Rangers. Pete Babando's goal was the difference.

1954: Detroit Red Wings 2, Montreal Canadiens 1, overtime

Tony Leswick's goal was the last time a Game 7 went to overtime, which means only the Red Wings have won a Game 7 in overtime.

1955: Detroit Red Wings 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Gordie Howe scored a goal and Alex Delvecchio had the other two, helping the Red Wings in again. Man the Red Wings love playing in Game 7.

1964: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Detroit Red Wings 0

Once again the Red Wings were involved, but the Maple Leafs coasted to a victory here with Johnny Bower picking up the shutout in the deciding game.

1965: Montreal Canadiens 4, Chicago Black Hawks 0

Jean Beliveau was awarded the first Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and Gump Worsley was all in net, helping the Canadiens win the crown.

1971: Montreal Canadiens 3, Chicago Black Hawks 2

Henri Richard rocketed a pair of shots past Chicago win pick up the cup.

1987: Edmonton Oilers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson scored goals for the winners, who had a 3-1 series lead before needed to settle it in Game 7.

1994: New York Rangers 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

Mark Messier guaranteed a victory for the Rangers and then helped the team come through. It was the Rangers first Stanley Cup since 1940.

Alex Tanguay had three points as the former Nordiques helped Ray Bourque raise his first Stanley Cup.

2003: New Jersey Devils 3, Anaheim Mighty Ducks 0

Martin Brodeur earned the shutout in the final game of the series and Mike Rupp scored the winner to send the Devils home happy.

Ruslan Fedotenko scored a pair of goals to spark the Lightning's first championship.

2006: Carolina Hurricanes 3, Edmonton Oilers 1

Frantisek Kaberle's goal proved to be the winner as the Hurricanes won their first Cup.

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

Max Talbot scored a pair of second period goals and Evgeni Malkin was the first Russian-born player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

2011: Boston Bruins 4, Vancouver Canucks 0

Tim Thomas had a shutout and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist for the winners.

2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 1

Playing with a cracked rib, Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist en route to the celebration.

