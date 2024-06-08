Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

It’s finally here.

The Stanley Cup Finals.

The Florida Panthers vs the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series starts at 8 p.m. Saturday from Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena and will be televised on ABC.

The Panthers are going for their first-ever Stanley Cup in the franchise’s 30-year history. The Oilers are going for their first Cup since 1990.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series schedule

▪ Game 1: Tonight

▪ Game 2: Monday, June 10, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 3: Thursday, June 13, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 4: Saturday, June 15, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 18, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 1? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past week.

▪ The Panthers “expected to be back here”

▪ One of the reasons they’re back: Matthew Tkachuk’s improved all-around game

▪ Paul Maurice on the Stanley Cup: ‘I need to win one’

▪ Extended playoff runs have been a boon for the Panthers both on and off the ice

▪ The Panthers’ big task: Can they contain Connor McDavid and Co.?

▪ “A long time coming”: Top four picks from 2014 NHL Draft playing in Stanley Cup Finals