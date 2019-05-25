Stanley Cup Final Preview

BOSTON BRUINS VERSUS ST. LOUIS BLUES

There were some interesting Cinderella stories in the 2019 playoffs, but in the end, none of them reached the Stanley Cup Final. Some might feel that the St. Louis Blues qualify, but I don’t see them that way. The Blues did struggle out of the gate this season, which is the source of people’s surprise regarding how far they’ve gotten, but they were a team that underperformed early on rather than one overperforming now.

Certainly the rise of goaltender Jordan Binnington has helped them immensely. He did come arrive around the turn of the tide and that’s far from coincidence. After all, he posted a 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage in 32 regular season games, so his aide in pushing the Blues out of the NHL basement and into the playoffs shouldn’t be overlooked and it certainly hasn’t been.

The rookie has earned a following among hockey fans, especially for his mental toughness. That’s come into play again and again in the postseason. It’s not that he has been consistently dominant. He has a 2.36 GAA and .914 save percentage in 19 playoff games which is good, but not the stuff legends are made of. What he has done though is shown an ability to bounce right back after tough or frustrating starts and high stakes games don’t seem to faze him either. One great example is when the Sharks won Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in overtime on a goal set up by a hand pass. The referees didn’t see the hand pass so the goal stood and Binnington was visibly angry as he skated off the ice. He went right back to work though, surrendering just two goals over St. Louis’ next three games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Giving Binnington all the credit though would be a gross simplification. He’s provided them with solid goaltending, which is vital, but the pieces to be a Stanley Cup contender existed before he arrived. They have a strong time line in Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, and Vladimir Tarasenko. They have great forward depth with Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Pat Maroon, and Tyler Bozak looking strong in the second and third lines while the veteran Alexander Steen does solid work as a fourth liner.

The Blues also have a strong defense headlined by Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko and complimented by Jay Bouwmeester. There’s a lot to like here. But are they better than the Boston Bruins?

Boston’s hasn’t been through the same ups-and-downs as the St. Louis Blues this season. Instead, the Bruins have been a consistent steamroller. They never had a losing streak longer than three games in the regular season and were only sub-.500 once – when they lost their season opener to Washington. That’s not to say that there haven’t been storylines or drama in Boston, just not to the extent the Blues have had.

For example, in the first half of the season, there was a lot of talk that Jaroslav Halak might be the Bruins’ better option in goal than Tuukka Rask, which seems like a distant memory now given that Rask is now a major Conn Smythe contender with his 1.84 GAA and .942 save percentage in 17 games. However, when you get down to it, the biggest negative storyline Boston had to go through this season was their comparisons to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins had an outstanding 49-24-9 record this season, which matched the Calgary Flames in terms of points for the second best in the league. However, it was assumed that the Bruins’ road to the Stanley Cup would have to run through the Tampa Bay Lightning after their historic 62-16-4 regular season. When the Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Lightning, suddenly the path to a championship looked wide open for Boston.

Boston hasn’t had to endure nearly as much as the Blues in the playoffs either. Boston did have a tooth-and-nail first round battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Blue Jackets, in their first ever Round 2 series, weren’t quite up to snuff to face Boston and the young Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t figure out the Bruins at all. It will be 11 days between Bruins games because they swept the Hurricanes.

As already mentioned, Rask has been at the top of his game in the playoffs, but Boston has been so much more than a team with great goaltending. Their power-play stands at an unreal 34% going into the Stanley Cup Final. To put that in perspective, only one team has ever done better with a min. of 15 playoff games – the 1980-81 New York Islanders.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and defenseman Torey Krug have just been too hard for teams to figure out so far. Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak also compromise the Bruins’ outstanding top line. Boston has a solid second line too with David Krejci as its headliner and they bolstered their third line through trades by acquiring Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. I credited the Blues’ offensive depth earlier as a key to their success and the same can be said for Boston.

On the blueline, the top-four of Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara, Brandon Carlo, and Torey Krug have done superb work. Chara did miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, but the 42-year-old captain should be back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. It’s unreal to think that at his age he’s still averaging 22:32 minutes in the playoffs, but that’s the case.

While he hasn’t been one of the Bruins’ biggest pieces this season, David Backes is also going to have a lot of attention thrust on him. After all, he was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues and served as their captain from 2011-16. Now he’ll attempt to deny that franchise its first championship while fighting to put his own name on the Stanley Cup.

This has the makings of a classic Stanley Cup Final because these are two teams that stack up very well against each other. I worry about the Bruins losing a bit of an edge after that long layoff though. St. Louis got a bit of a breather too, so there isn’t even a great argument to be made that the Bruins will be the better rested team. Instead, I look at St. Louis as having a more ideal span of time off while Boston is likely to be rusty. It’s also been longer since the Bruins have faced the level of adversity that the Blues should offer them. Columbus and Carolina are due a lot of credit, but they were two of those Cinderella stories I talked about at the top.

I’m looking for the Blues to ultimately be the ones that take down Boston en route to winning their first ever Stanley Cup championship in Game 6.

ST. LOUIS

Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais-Ryan O'Reilly-David Perron

Pat Maroon-Tyler Bozak-Robert Thomas

Ivan Barbashev-Oskar Sundqvist-Alexander Steen

Joel Edmundson-Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Jake Allen

WHO'S HOT

Vladimir Tarasenko is on a six-game point streak. He has three goals and eight points over that span.

WHO'S COLD

The Blues don't have any players right now on a terrible slump, but Alex Pietrangelo has done a little less offensively recently. He's been limited to two assists in his last six contests. Before that, he was on a run of 11 points in 13 games.

NOTES

With 12 goals in 19 playoff games this year, Jaden Schwartz is one marker away from tying the franchise record set by Brett Hull.

Vince Dunn hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final due to an upper-body injury. He has resumed skating, but should still be regarded as day-to-day for now.

The Blues have struggled on the penalty kill in the playoffs with a 78% success rate. That's a particularly big problem given the Bruins' overwhelming 34% success rate with the man advantage.

St. Louis is in the Stanley Cup Final since 1970. As fate would have it, the Blues were swept 4-0 by the Boston Bruins that year. St. Louis is tied with Toronto for the longest Stanley Cup drought, but the difference is that the Blues, which began in 1967, have never won the Cup.

BOSTON

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-David Backes

Marcus Johansson-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

WHO'S HOT

Tuukka Rask allowed just five goals over the Bruins' four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been dominate in the playoffs with a 1.84 GAA and .942 save percentage in 17 starts.

WHO'S COLD

Boston has won seven straight games, so as you can imagine, there isn't much in the way of cold players right now. David Backes was limited to a goal in his last four games, but he's been playing in a primarily depth role. In fact, he's averaged just 9:46 minutes in the playoffs thus far. It will be interesting to see what might happen in the Stanley Cup Final though given that he'll be facing his former team.

NOTES

Zdeno Chara missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, but he's expected to be fine for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013. There's been a lot of turnover for the Bruins since 2013, but the core of Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, Chara, and Tuukka Rask hasn't changed.

Among the differences is their head coach. This is Bruce Cassidy's first time in the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston is 11-0 in the 2019 playoffs when leading after two periods. The Bruins are also 11-2 when they score the first goal.