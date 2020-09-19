Welcome to the Stanley Cup Final playoff predictions. Here is the history of our picks.

The first-round predictions went as follows:

Michael – 6-2

Joey – 6-2

Ryan – 5-3

Jeff – 5-3

Corey 4-4

The second-round predictions went as follows:

Michael - 3-1

Corey - 3-1

Jeff - 3-1

Ryan - 2-2

Joey - 2-2

The Conference Final predictions went as follows:

Michael - 1-1

Corey - 1-1

Jeff – 1-1

Ryan – 1-1

Joey – 1-1

After three rounds, the standings are as follows:

Michael 10-4

Joey – 9-5

Jeff – 9-5

Corey – 8-6

Ryan – 8-6

Here are our Stanley Cup Final predictions. Here are our reasons why we picked each series.

Michael

Tampa Bay in seven

I have yet to pick the Dallas Stars right in the playoffs, and while I’m not going to pick them now, I give them credit and have the series going the limit with the Lightning just edging out Dallas, possibly in overtime. Tampa Bay has too much talent to beat Dallas, even if Anton Khudobin manages to continue playing out of this world and holding the Stars in the Cup Final. With players like Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov up front, the best defenseman in the NHL in Victor Hedman on the blueline and the best goalie in the world, Andrei Vasilevskiy, it will be too much for the Stars to overcome, despite players like Khudobin as well as outstanding young blueliner Miro Heiskanen. The Lightning had something taken out of them by the Islanders but will still be able to recover and bring the Stanley Cup back to Florida.

Corey

Tampa Bay in 6

My preseason pick for the Stanley Cup Final was Tampa Bay defeating Dallas and I still think that holds true even though Dallas has plenty of appeal. I lost faith in the Stars going into the postseason and have picked against them in each round, but they have looked a little different in each series and have found ways to win thanks to great goaltending from Anton Khudobin and timely scoring. Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen have been tremendous for the Stars, but the Lightning have looked like the best team since the restart. Brayden Point isn't quite 100 percent, but he's still been dominant. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman, who would be my Conn Smythe Trophy favorite, have been spectacular, while Andrei Vasilevskiy has been superb between the pipes. Both teams have depth, which they will need due to players playing banged up, but Tampa Bay's slight edge at each position will push them over the top in this series.

Ryan

Tampa Bay in 7

I'm a little hesitant to go against the Stars because every time I have, I've been proven wrong. That said, the Lightning are just such a great team offensively and defensively. Their defensive corps of Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev, and Kevin Shattenkirk and they have arguably the best goaltender in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay can win low-scoring games against Dallas if that's how the series plays out. After seeing the Lightning best the Islanders, I think they can handle the Stars as well.

Joey

Dallas in 7

I certainly appreciate the depth and talent Tampa Bay has on their roster, but I feel like Dallas has the ability to suffocate the Lightning's offense. The Stars seem to be banged up, but there's some health questions surrounding the Bolts, too. Steven Stamkos hasn't played in the playoffs, Brayden Point's not fully healthy and Anthony Cirelli, who scored the game-winner in Game 6 against the Islanders, also picked up a knock in that game when he collided with Anders Lee. And as good as the Stars are defensively, they also have played that can put the puck in the net with Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Dennis Gurianov, Alex Radulov, Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and company. They also have one of the best defense corps in the entire NHL led by Miro Heiskanen, who is my pick to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Oh, and how fun has it been watching Anton Khudobin succeed? I think he has just enough magic left in his pads to go all the way.

