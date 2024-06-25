A Stanley Cup was the final piece for Sergei Bobrovsky’s Hall of Fame-worthy resume

After Sam Reinhart scored late in the second period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Sergei Bobrovsky knew what he had to do.

“I better not let that lead go,” the Florida Panthers’ veteran goaltender said.

So many times throughout the playoffs, Bobrovsky has been the Panthers’ backbone. He’s the final line of defense for one of the best defensive teams in the league.

And on Monday, in the biggest moment of his career, he came up with one final legacy moment.

Bobrovsky saved 23 of 24 shots he faced — including six of seven high-danger shots — as the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

After giving up a game-tying goal on a Mattias Janmark breakaway late in the first period, Bobrovsky stopped the final 21 shots that came his way to preserve the win.

“He’s been our best player all year long, all playoffs long,” forward Sam Bennett said. “When we needed him the most, he stood on his head again. It’s just incredible.”

It was the final moment in a perhaps legacy-defining postseason for Bobrovsky.

His resume before this playoff run was already one that probably warrants a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame — 700 regular-season games played, 396 regular-season wins, 44 shutouts, two Vezina Trophies and nominated for a third this season and two All-Star nods.

Now, after 14 NHL seasons, he has a Stanley Cup to go with it — and a sense of validation after the slow start to his Panthers tenure.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends teammate defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) deflects a shot Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period of Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

After signing a seven-year, $70 million contract ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Bobrovsky went on to post a combined .905 save percentage while allowing nearly three goals per game through his first four regular seasons with Florida. The Panthers were bounced from the playoffs early each of the first three seasons.

He returned to form during last season’s run to the Stanley Cup Final that saw them come up short.

This year, he was back to peak Bobrovsky from the very start.

He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy after finishing the regular season with a 36-17-4 record, a .915 save percentage, 2.37 goals against average and six shutouts in 58 starts.

His stats this postseason — a 2.32 goals against average and .906 save percentage — don’t look particularly flattering on the surface but there’s some context to be provided.

Bobrovsky held opponents to two goals or fewer in 16 of 24 starts, including a pair of shutouts (Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Edmonton).

Of the 55 goals he gave up, 24 (or 43.6 percent) came in just five of the 24 games. Remove those outings, and his save percentage for the playoffs jumps up to .932.

It’s a big reason Bobrovsky was the second Panthers player to hoist the Cup following captain Aleksander Barkov.

“I think everyone knew it was going to go to him,” Barkov said. “He deserved it. He’s been incredible.”

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrates with fans

Monday could have gone so much differently if Bobrovsky wasn’t in top form. He had allowed 12 goals during the previous three games against Edmonton to bring the series from a 3-0 Panthers lead to being tied and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. His teammates took the blame for Bobrovsky’s undoing, saying they didn’t give him enough support and left him out to dry far too much.

Regardless, extended stretches like that leave the door open for doubt to creep in.

But those who know Bobrovsky know his mental fortitude. He’s steadfast in his routines, committed to structure, devoted to his plan.

“It’s his calmness for me that separates him from any other goalie I’ve ever seen and his focus and his work ethic,” star Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk said. “His workouts are incredible. Everything he does outside of the rink is preparing him for what he’s going to do when that game starts.”

Sunrise, Florida, June 24, 2024 - Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) slaps away a shot during second period action in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

It worked on Monday. Bobrovsky took a rare day off practice on Sunday the day before Game 7 on the advice of Panthers goaltending coach Robb Tallas. Bobrovsky instead stayed at home and played with his daughter Carolina — “She’s my motivation; she’s my inspiration,” Bobrovsky said — and was able to keep his mind free and calm going into the biggest game of his career.

“My mind-set is I was trying to cut off everything outside of myself to be calm, to just settle down, relax and focus on one shot at a time,” Bobrovsky said.

And like he did so many other times this playoffs, Bobrovsky stepped up.

Now, he’s a Stanley Cup champion.

And if there was any doubt before that, a spot in the hall of fame is likely now reserved for him.