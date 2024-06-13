Stanley Cup Final: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will play in Game 3 vs. Oilers

Barkov missed the final 9:28 of the third period in Florida's Game 2 victory.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said captain Aleksander Barkov will be in the lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC).

After being a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Barkov centered the top line at Thursday's morning skate as the series shifts to Edmonton with Florida holding a 2-0 lead.

Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Game 2 after taking a high hit from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who was assessed a two-minute roughing minor.

The NHL Department of Player Safety did not deem the hit as predatory or with intent to injury and Draisaitl was not given any supplemental discipline.

"I'm not a player that enjoys that part of the game, injuring other players or anything like that," Draisaitl said ahead of Game 3. "I caught him in an unfortunate spot. Can't stress it enough: I'm not someone that wants to play the game of hockey wanting to injure anybody."

The 28-year-old Barkov, who won his second Frank J. Selke Trophy this year as the league's top defensive forward, has not missed a game this postseason and has six goals and 19 points in 19 games.

For the Oilers, defenseman Darnell Nurse is expected to play after suffering an undisclosed injury following a hit by Panthers' Game 2 hero Evan Rodrigues. Nurse did not play the final half of the opening period and only took three shifts the rest of the game.

Evander Kane is dealing with a sports hernia and his status for Game 3 is uncertain.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch would not reveal any lineup decisions when speaking with reporters Thursday morning.

“You’re going to have to wait and find out," he said.

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule (Panthers lead series 2-0)

Game 1: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

Game 2: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers | Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers | Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*Game 5: Oilers at Panthers | Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*Game 6: Panthers at Oilers | Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*Game 7: Oilers at Panthers | Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

(*if necessary)