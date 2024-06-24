Stanley Cup Final Game 7 live updates: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

It all comes down to this.

One game. One final result. One chance for glory.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is here.

Will the Panthers get out of their recent rut and hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history? Or will the Oilers be just the second team in NHL history to win the Cup after going down 3-0 in the series?

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Pregame vibes

As teams take the ice for pregame warmups, there are noticeable pockets of Oilers fans in the crowd, particularly in the lower bowl.

Even before players emerged, multiple “Let’s Go, Oilers!” chants broke out at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers fans since responded with “Bob-by” chants for goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who is probably going to need to have a big night in net if Florida wants to prevail.

Series recaps

▪ Game 1: Panthers star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Sergei Bobrobsky put up arguably his best performance of the playoffs, stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his second shutout of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s the first shutout in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final since Roberto Luongo turned aside all 36 shots he faced in the 2011 Cup Final-opener for the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida to give Bobrovsky all the cushion he needed.

▪ Game 2: The Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 and take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Niko Mikkola tied the game in the second period and Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the third to give Florida a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Aaron Ekblad capped scoring with an empty-net goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the final 18 shots he faced.

▪ Game 3: Florida withstood a late Edmonton rally to win Game 3 4-3 on Thrusday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist. Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett also scored, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 35 shots he faced.

▪ Game 4:The Edmonton Oilers blew out the Panthers 8-1 on Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, dashing Florida’s first chance to wrap up the series.

Connor McDavid had four points (one goal, three assists), Dylan Holloway had two goals and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark all had two points apiece.

▪ Game 5: For a second consecutive game, the Florida Panthers failed to close out the Stanley Cup Final.

A three-goal deficit was too much to overcome despite a furious rally as Florida fell 5-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Florida still leads the best-of-7 series 3-2 but the series now shifts back to Edmonton, with Game 6 set for 8 p.m. Friday.

Connor McDavid was involved in each of Edmonton’s final four goals, scoring twice and dishing out a pair of assists, to bring his point total for the playoffs to 42 (eight goals, 34 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for Florida. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for the Panthers.

▪ Game 6: The Edmonton Oilers once again staved off elimination with a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Aleksander Barkov scored early in the third period for Florida, but Edmonton sealed the game with a pair of empty-netters.

