Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Panthers vs. Oilers live stream, time, TV channel, odds

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will bring about a result either never seen or not seen in a long time.

If the Florida Panthers win, they will capture the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.

If the Edmonton Oilers beat the Panthers and force a Game 7, it will be the third time that a team has done so after losing the first three games of the Final. The 1945 Detroit Red Wings (who lost Game 7) and 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs (who won) are the other teams.

Captain Connor McDavid helped lead the Oilers' comeback, recording eight points combined in the Game 4 and Game 5 victories. He has 11 points in the series.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) has scored eight points over his last two games and 11 points in the Stanley Cup Final.

What to know about Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final:

What is the projected goaltending matchup?

Oilers' Stuart Skinner (13-8, 2.53 goals-against average, .898 save percentage) vs. Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (15-7, 2.35, .906)

What time is Stanley Cup Final Game 6?

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Game 6 will be shown nationally on ABC in the United States. It will be shown on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada.

How to stream Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Game 6 can be streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Lineup change for Game 6

Nick Cousins will slot onto the Panthers' fourth line after seven games out. Kyle Okposo will come out. Cousins is an energy player who ranked sixth on the team in hits during the regular season. He has one assist in 11 playoff games.

Oilers' keys to victory for Game 6

Continue to be aggressive on special teams. The Oilers have scored two short-handed goals and three power-play goals in the last two games.

Counter the Panthers' forechecking with speed and quick up-ice passes. That has worked for them in recent games.

Keep traffic in front of Bobrovsky and keep him moving with side-to-side passes.

Panthers' keys to victory for Game 6

Play like they did after falling behind 4-1 in Game 5. But do it earlier. Score early and try to take the crowd out of the game.

Stay out of the penalty box. The Oilers' power play has hurt them recently.

Better performance from their stars. Matthew Tkachuk was back to being a difference maker in Game 5. Try to get Carter Verhaeghe back on the scoresheet.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 betting odds

Game 6 odds, via BetMGM:

Moneyline: Oilers -120; Panthers +100

Spread: Oilers -1.5 (+200); Panthers +1.5 (-250)

Over/under: 5.5 (over -115; under -105)

