Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

Let’s try this again: Could this be the Florida Panthers’ night?

After failing to lock down the Stanley Cup in their first attempt on Saturday, the Panthers will try once again to wrap up the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday in Game 5 of the best-of-7 series against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop from Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series schedule and recaps

▪ Game 1: Panthers star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Sergei Bobrobsky put up arguably his best performance of the playoffs, stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his second shutout of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s the first shutout in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final since Roberto Luongo turned aside all 36 shots he faced in the 2011 Cup Final-opener for the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida to give Bobrovsky all the cushion he needed.

▪ Game 2: The Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 and take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Niko Mikkola tied the game in the second period and Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the third to give Florida a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Aaron Ekblad capped scoring with an empty-net goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the final 18 shots he faced.

▪ Game 3: Florida withstood a late Edmonton rally to win Game 3 4-3 on Thrusday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist. Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett also scored, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 35 shots he faced.

▪ Game 4:The Edmonton Oilers blew out the Panthers 8-1 on Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, dashing Florida’s first chance to wrap up the series.

Connor McDavid had four points (one goal, three assists), Dylan Holloway had two goals and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark all had two points apiece.

▪ Game 5: Tonight

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Pregame Panthers reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 5? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past few days.

▪ “Same old Bobby”: Panthers aren’t worried about Sergei Bobrovsky after his Game 4 benching

▪ Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk, with just one point in the Stanley Cup Final, wants Game 5 to be “best game of the series”

▪ Ryan Lomberg is drawing into the lineup for Game 5.

▪ Panthers are keeping their emotions in check with the Stanley Cup in sight