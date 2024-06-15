Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live updates: Edmonton Oilers 2, Florida Panthers 0, first period

Could this be the night?

The Florida Panthers are one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, one win away from a clean sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 4 — Florida’s first chance to seal the deal — is at 8 p.m. Saturday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Henrique doubles Oilers’ lead

Edmonton jumped to a 2-0 lead 7:48 into the first period when Adam Henrique tipped Mattias Janmark’s shot from the left circle past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Janmark has now been involved in both of Edmonton’s goals so far in Game 4.

Oilers score shorthanded

Edmonton opens scoring with a Mattias Janmark shorthanded goal 3:11 into the game.

The Panthers were on the power play after Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse was called for tripping Sam Bennett — refs reviewed the play for a five-minute kneeing major but settled on the two-minute minor penalty.

The Panthers have given up four shorthanded goals this postseason. No other team has allowed more than two.

And now, shortly after the Oilers kill the penalty, Evan Rodrigues is in the box for Florida to serve a bench minor.

What lineups should look like

Based on rushes during pregame warmups, here are what the lineups for both teams should look like.

Florida Panthers

FORWARD LINES

Evan Rodrigues-Aleksander Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lundell-Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz-Kevin Stenlund-Kyle Okposo

DEFENSE PAIRS

Gustav Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola-Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Dmitry Kulikov

GOALTENDERS

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Edmonton Oilers

FORWARD LINES

Warren Foegele-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Leon Draisaitl-Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark-Adam Henrique-Connor Brown

Corey Perry-Derek Ryan-Ryan McLeod

DEFENSE PAIRS

Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse-Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak-Cody Ceci

GOALTENDERS

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

A peek at the watch party

The Panthers are holding a watch party at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final — and the place is already packed.

The Miami Herald has writers and a photographer on site. We’ll check in with them again throughout the game.

Hello from sold out Amerant Bank Arena where the lower level is already filling up an hour before G4 puck drop. The line to get in was a mile long. Gonna be wild tonight. pic.twitter.com/lvFyHczRM3 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 15, 2024

Series schedule and recaps

▪ Game 1: Panthers star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Sergei Bobrobsky put up arguably his best performance of the playoffs, stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his second shutout of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s the first shutout in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final since Roberto Luongo turned aside all 36 shots he faced in the 2011 Cup Final-opener for the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida to give Bobrovsky all the cushion he needed.

▪ Game 2: The Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 and take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Niko Mikkola tied the game in the second period and Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the third to give Florida a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Aaron Ekblad capped scoring with an empty-net goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the final 18 shots he faced.

▪ Game 3:Florida withstood a late Edmonton rally to win Game 3 4-3 on Thrusday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist. Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett also scored, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 35 shots he faced.

▪ Game 4: Tonight

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 18, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

