Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

The Florida Panthers took care of business in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, sweeping their opening home games in the best-of-7 series with the Edmonton Oilers to put themselves within two victories of winning the Cup for the first time in the franchise’s 30-season history.

Now comes the next step: Finding a way to keep the momentum up now that the series has shifted to the road for the next two games.

Game 3 between the Panthers and Oilers is at 8 p.m. Thursday from Edmonton’s Rogers Place. The game will be televised on ABC and available to stream on ESPN+.

The Oilers are expecting a raucous home crowd, especially considering this is their first home game in a Cup Final since 2006 — and the first in front of a full crowd in Canada since 2011.

(Rogers Place was the site of the bubble for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs but no fans were allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Montreal Canadiens played in the 2021 Cup Final, but only 3,500 fans were allowed inside Bell Centre for the two games Montreal hosted.)

Will the Panthers push their series lead to 3-0 or will Edmonton be the third consecutive team to win Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final?

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series schedule and recaps

▪ Game 1: Panthers star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist Sergei Bobrobsky put up arguably his best performance of the playoffs, stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his second shutout of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s the first shutout in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final since Roberto Luongo turned aside all 36 shots he faced in the 2011 Cup Final-opener for the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida to give Bobrovsky all the cushion he needed.

▪ Game 2: The Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 and take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Niko Mikkola tied the game in the second period and Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the third to give Florida a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Aaron Ekblad capped scoring with an empty-net goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the final 18 shots he faced.

▪ Game 3: Tonight

▪ Game 4: Saturday, June 15, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 18, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

