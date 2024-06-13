Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton facing daunting odds to break Canada's championship drought
The Florida Panthers hold a 2-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Florida's outscored Edmonton 7-1 over the first two matchups with Game 3 set for tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
This game is crucial for the Oilers; history is not in their favor if they drop a third straight game. In Stanley Cup Final history, a team down 2-0 has won that series 9.3% of the time (five times in 54 instances). The most recent team to do so was the Boston Bruins in 2011 who won 4-3 over the Vancouver Canucks.
PHOTOS: Best photos from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
But move that to a 3-0 deficit and things are even more daunting. Only four teams have ever come back from that deficit in NHL playoff history (roughly 2%) and only one team did that in the Stanley Cup Final: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.
Edmonton broke an 18-year Stanley Cup Final drought this season. The Oilers are just the second Canadian team in the last 15 years to even reach the Final. Game 3 will go a long way to determining if they can break one of the NHL's longest droughts - a Canadian team winning the Stanley Cup - that started three decades ago.
NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Schedule, scores, times, TV for Panthers vs. Oilers
When was the last time a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup?
The last Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. More than two-thirds of active NHL players were born after the Canadiens won the title.
In the 31 years since then, a Canadian team has reached the Stanley Cup Final just six times: the Canucks (1994 and 2011), Calgary Flames (2004), Oilers (2006), Ottawa Senators (2007), and Canadiens (2021).
For the country that invented the sport as we know it, that's a stark difference from the first seven decades of the NHL. Most of the league's history is dominated by Canadian franchises racking up titles. Since 1918, Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton alone have won 41 of the league's titles compared to the 56 titles all American-based teams have won in that time.
Who will win Stanley Cup? Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers picks, predictions and odds
History of Canadian NHL teams in the Stanley Cup Final
In the decades prior to the Canadiens' 1993 Stanley Cup, Canadian teams were regularly fighting for and winning NHL championships. Canadian franchises appeared in 44 of the first 49 NHL championship series and won 34 of them.
Pre-Original Six era (1918-1942)
A Canadian franchise won the first 10 NHL championships and at least appeared in the final series in 21 of the first 24 years of the league.
Year
Winner
Runner-Up
Notes
1918
Toronto Arenas
Montreal Canadiens
The Arenas later became the St. Patricks in 1919 and the Maple Leafs in 1927.
1919
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
1920
Ottawa Senators
Seattle Metropolitans
Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA)
1921
Ottawa Senators
Toronto St. Patricks
1922
Toronto St. Patricks
Ottawa Senators
1923
Ottawa Senators
Montreal Canadiens
1924
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
1925
Montreal Canadiens
Hamilton Tigers
Tigers folded in 1925.
1926
Montreal Maroons
Ottawa Senators
Maroons franchise ran from 1924 to 1947.
1927
Ottawa Senators
Boston Bruins
1928
New York Rangers
Montreal Maroons
1929
Boston Bruins
New York Rangers
1930
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1931
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Black Hawks
1932
Toronto Maple Leafs
New York Rangers
1933
New York Rangers
Toronto Maple Leafs
1935
Montreal Maroons
Toronto Maple Leafs
1936
Detroit Red Wings
Toronto Maple Leafs
1938
Chicago Black Hawks
Toronto Maple Leafs
1939
Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs
1940
New York Rangers
Toronto Maple Leafs
1942
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
Original Six era (1943-1967)
Starting in the 1942-1943 season, the league only featured six teams: Chicago Black Hawks, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins.
In this era, a Canadian team made the NHL championship series 23 of 25 years and won 19 championships.
Year
Winner
Runner-Up
1944
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Black Hawks
1945
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
1946
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1947
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
1948
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
1949
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
1950
Detroit Red Wings
New York Rangers
1951
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
1952
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
1953
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1954
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
1955
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
1956
Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings
1957
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1958
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1959
Montreal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
1960
Montreal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
1962
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chicago Black Hawks
1963
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
1964
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
1965
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Black Hawks
1966
Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings
1967
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
Modern era (1968-present)
Starting in the 1967-68 season, the NHL expanded beyond the Original Six teams with 12 that season. The league's since grown to 32 teams, seven of which are in Canada.
Year
Winner
Runner-Up
Notes
1968
Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis Blues
1969
Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis Blues
1971
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Black Hawks
1973
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Black Hawks
1976
Montreal Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers
1977
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1978
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
1979
Montreal Canadiens
New York Rangers
First season after the NHL-WHA merger
1982
New York Islanders
Vancouver Canucks
1983
New York Islanders
Edmonton Oilers
1984
Edmonton Oilers
New York Islanders
1985
Edmonton Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers
1986
Montreal Canadiens
Calgary Flames
1987
Edmonton Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers
1988
Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins
1989
Calgary Flames
Montreal Canadiens
1990
Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins
1993
Montreal Canadiens
Los Angeles Kings
1994
New York Rangers
Vancouver Canucks
2004
Tampa Bay Lightning
Calgary Flames
2006
Carolina Hurricanes
Edmonton Oilers
2007
Anaheim Ducks
Ottawa Senators
2011
Boston Bruins
Vancouver Canucks
2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens
2024 Stanley Cup Final: Odds, how to watch, and schedule
The Panthers are favored to win the title and keep Canada's Stanley Cup drought going, per BetMGM odds.
Moneyline: Florida (-550), Edmonton (+400)
Games
Location
Date/Time/Results
TV/Streaming
Game 1
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Florida 3, Edmonton 0
ABC, ESPN+
Game 2
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Florida 4, Edmonton 1
ABC, ESPN+
Game 3
Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Game 4
Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Game 5(If necessary)
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Game 6(If necessary)
Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Game 7(If necessary)
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 could make or break Edmonton, Canada's hopes