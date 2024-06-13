Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton facing daunting odds to break Canada's championship drought

The Florida Panthers hold a 2-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Florida's outscored Edmonton 7-1 over the first two matchups with Game 3 set for tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

This game is crucial for the Oilers; history is not in their favor if they drop a third straight game. In Stanley Cup Final history, a team down 2-0 has won that series 9.3% of the time (five times in 54 instances). The most recent team to do so was the Boston Bruins in 2011 who won 4-3 over the Vancouver Canucks.

PHOTOS: Best photos from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final

But move that to a 3-0 deficit and things are even more daunting. Only four teams have ever come back from that deficit in NHL playoff history (roughly 2%) and only one team did that in the Stanley Cup Final: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton broke an 18-year Stanley Cup Final drought this season. The Oilers are just the second Canadian team in the last 15 years to even reach the Final. Game 3 will go a long way to determining if they can break one of the NHL's longest droughts - a Canadian team winning the Stanley Cup - that started three decades ago.

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Schedule, scores, times, TV for Panthers vs. Oilers

When was the last time a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup?

The last Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. More than two-thirds of active NHL players were born after the Canadiens won the title.

In the 31 years since then, a Canadian team has reached the Stanley Cup Final just six times: the Canucks (1994 and 2011), Calgary Flames (2004), Oilers (2006), Ottawa Senators (2007), and Canadiens (2021).

For the country that invented the sport as we know it, that's a stark difference from the first seven decades of the NHL. Most of the league's history is dominated by Canadian franchises racking up titles. Since 1918, Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton alone have won 41 of the league's titles compared to the 56 titles all American-based teams have won in that time.

Who will win Stanley Cup? Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers picks, predictions and odds

History of Canadian NHL teams in the Stanley Cup Final

In the decades prior to the Canadiens' 1993 Stanley Cup, Canadian teams were regularly fighting for and winning NHL championships. Canadian franchises appeared in 44 of the first 49 NHL championship series and won 34 of them.

Pre-Original Six era (1918-1942)

A Canadian franchise won the first 10 NHL championships and at least appeared in the final series in 21 of the first 24 years of the league.

Year Winner Runner-Up Notes 1918 Toronto Arenas Montreal Canadiens The Arenas later became the St. Patricks in 1919 and the Maple Leafs in 1927. 1919 Montreal Canadiens Ottawa Senators 1920 Ottawa Senators Seattle Metropolitans Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA) 1921 Ottawa Senators Toronto St. Patricks 1922 Toronto St. Patricks Ottawa Senators 1923 Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens 1924 Montreal Canadiens Ottawa Senators 1925 Montreal Canadiens Hamilton Tigers Tigers folded in 1925. 1926 Montreal Maroons Ottawa Senators Maroons franchise ran from 1924 to 1947. 1927 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins 1928 New York Rangers Montreal Maroons 1929 Boston Bruins New York Rangers 1930 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1931 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Black Hawks 1932 Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers 1933 New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs 1935 Montreal Maroons Toronto Maple Leafs 1936 Detroit Red Wings Toronto Maple Leafs 1938 Chicago Black Hawks Toronto Maple Leafs 1939 Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs 1940 New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings

Original Six era (1943-1967)

Starting in the 1942-1943 season, the league only featured six teams: Chicago Black Hawks, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins.

In this era, a Canadian team made the NHL championship series 23 of 25 years and won 19 championships.

Year Winner Runner-Up 1944 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Black Hawks 1945 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 1946 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1947 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens 1948 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 1949 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 1950 Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers 1951 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens 1952 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 1953 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1954 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 1955 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 1956 Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings 1957 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1958 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1959 Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 1960 Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 1962 Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Black Hawks 1963 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 1964 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 1965 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Black Hawks 1966 Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens

Modern era (1968-present)

Starting in the 1967-68 season, the NHL expanded beyond the Original Six teams with 12 that season. The league's since grown to 32 teams, seven of which are in Canada.

Year Winner Runner-Up Notes 1968 Montreal Canadiens St. Louis Blues 1969 Montreal Canadiens St. Louis Blues 1971 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Black Hawks 1973 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Black Hawks 1976 Montreal Canadiens Philadelphia Flyers 1977 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1978 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 1979 Montreal Canadiens New York Rangers First season after the NHL-WHA merger 1982 New York Islanders Vancouver Canucks 1983 New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers 1984 Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders 1985 Edmonton Oilers Philadelphia Flyers 1986 Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames 1987 Edmonton Oilers Philadelphia Flyers 1988 Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins 1989 Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 1990 Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins 1993 Montreal Canadiens Los Angeles Kings 1994 New York Rangers Vancouver Canucks 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning Calgary Flames 2006 Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers 2007 Anaheim Ducks Ottawa Senators 2011 Boston Bruins Vancouver Canucks 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning Montreal Canadiens

2024 Stanley Cup Final: Odds, how to watch, and schedule

The Panthers are favored to win the title and keep Canada's Stanley Cup drought going, per BetMGM odds.

Moneyline: Florida (-550), Edmonton (+400)

Games Location Date/Time/Results TV/Streaming Game 1 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida Florida 3, Edmonton 0 ABC, ESPN+ Game 2 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida Florida 4, Edmonton 1 ABC, ESPN+ Game 3 Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 4 Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5(If necessary) Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 6(If necessary) Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 7(If necessary) Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 could make or break Edmonton, Canada's hopes