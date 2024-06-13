Advertisement

Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton facing daunting odds to break Canada's championship drought

The Florida Panthers hold a 2-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Florida's outscored Edmonton 7-1 over the first two matchups with Game 3 set for tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

This game is crucial for the Oilers; history is not in their favor if they drop a third straight game. In Stanley Cup Final history, a team down 2-0 has won that series 9.3% of the time (five times in 54 instances). The most recent team to do so was the Boston Bruins in 2011 who won 4-3 over the Vancouver Canucks.

But move that to a 3-0 deficit and things are even more daunting. Only four teams have ever come back from that deficit in NHL playoff history (roughly 2%) and only one team did that in the Stanley Cup Final: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton broke an 18-year Stanley Cup Final drought this season. The Oilers are just the second Canadian team in the last 15 years to even reach the Final. Game 3 will go a long way to determining if they can break one of the NHL's longest droughts - a Canadian team winning the Stanley Cup - that started three decades ago.

When was the last time a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup?

The last Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. More than two-thirds of active NHL players were born after the Canadiens won the title.

In the 31 years since then, a Canadian team has reached the Stanley Cup Final just six times: the Canucks (1994 and 2011), Calgary Flames (2004), Oilers (2006), Ottawa Senators (2007), and Canadiens (2021).

For the country that invented the sport as we know it, that's a stark difference from the first seven decades of the NHL. Most of the league's history is dominated by Canadian franchises racking up titles. Since 1918, Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton alone have won 41 of the league's titles compared to the 56 titles all American-based teams have won in that time.

History of Canadian NHL teams in the Stanley Cup Final

In the decades prior to the Canadiens' 1993 Stanley Cup, Canadian teams were regularly fighting for and winning NHL championships. Canadian franchises appeared in 44 of the first 49 NHL championship series and won 34 of them.

Pre-Original Six era (1918-1942)

A Canadian franchise won the first 10 NHL championships and at least appeared in the final series in 21 of the first 24 years of the league.

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

Notes

1918

Toronto Arenas

Montreal Canadiens

The Arenas later became the St. Patricks in 1919 and the Maple Leafs in 1927.

1919

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

1920

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Metropolitans

Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA)

1921

Ottawa Senators

Toronto St. Patricks

1922

Toronto St. Patricks

Ottawa Senators

1923

Ottawa Senators

Montreal Canadiens

1924

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

1925

Montreal Canadiens

Hamilton Tigers

Tigers folded in 1925.

1926

Montreal Maroons

Ottawa Senators

Maroons franchise ran from 1924 to 1947.

1927

Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins

1928

New York Rangers

Montreal Maroons

1929

Boston Bruins

New York Rangers

1930

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1931

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

1932

Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Rangers

1933

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

1935

Montreal Maroons

Toronto Maple Leafs

1936

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

1938

Chicago Black Hawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

1939

Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs

1940

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

1942

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

Original Six era (1943-1967)

Starting in the 1942-1943 season, the league only featured six teams: Chicago Black Hawks, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins.

In this era, a Canadian team made the NHL championship series 23 of 25 years and won 19 championships.

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

1944

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

1945

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

1946

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1947

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

1948

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

1949

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

1950

Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers

1951

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

1952

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

1953

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1954

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

1955

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

1956

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

1957

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1958

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1959

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

1960

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

1962

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chicago Black Hawks

1963

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

1964

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

1965

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

1966

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

1967

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

Modern era (1968-present)

Starting in the 1967-68 season, the NHL expanded beyond the Original Six teams with 12 that season. The league's since grown to 32 teams, seven of which are in Canada.

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

Notes

1968

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

1969

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

1971

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

1973

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

1976

Montreal Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers

1977

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1978

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

1979

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

First season after the NHL-WHA merger

1982

New York Islanders

Vancouver Canucks

1983

New York Islanders

Edmonton Oilers

1984

Edmonton Oilers

New York Islanders

1985

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

1986

Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Flames

1987

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

1988

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

1989

Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens

1990

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

1993

Montreal Canadiens

Los Angeles Kings

1994

New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks

2004

Tampa Bay Lightning

Calgary Flames

2006

Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers

2007

Anaheim Ducks

Ottawa Senators

2011

Boston Bruins

Vancouver Canucks

2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Montreal Canadiens

The Panthers are favored to win the title and keep Canada's Stanley Cup drought going, per BetMGM odds.

  • Moneyline: Florida (-550), Edmonton (+400)

Games

Location

Date/Time/Results

TV/Streaming

Game 1

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Florida 3, Edmonton 0

ABC, ESPN+

Game 2

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Florida 4, Edmonton 1

ABC, ESPN+

Game 3

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+

Game 4

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+

Game 5(If necessary)

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+

Game 6(If necessary)

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+

Game 7(If necessary)

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+

