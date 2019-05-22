Stanley Cup Final: Boston Bruins favored over St. Louis Blues

And then there were two.

After the St. Louis Blues made quick work of the San Jose Sharks, and the Boston Bruins made even quicker work of the Carolina Hurricanes, the matchup for the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is set.

St. Louis is making its first appearance in the championship round since 1970, when they were swept by the Bruins. Boston most recently competed for the Cup in 2013 and won in 2011.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though the teams split their season series and appear to be fairly evenly matched, the Bruins are favored by multiple sportsbooks to come out on top in 2019.

The Stanley Cup Final will begin at Boston's TD Garden on Monday, May 27.