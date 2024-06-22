Stanley Cup: Edmonton Oilers blast Florida Panthers 5-1 to set up winner-take-all Game 7

EDMONTON — Once on the verge of a sweep, the Florida Panthers continued their epic collapse Friday night.

The 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers forces a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final to be played Monday night in Sunrise.

As was the theme in their first two losses in this series, the Panthers came out flat and the Oilers made them pay. Edmonton took the lead via a Warren Foegele goal 7:27 into the first period while Florida recorded just one shot through the first 14:43.

The Oilers struck quickly in the second period, with Adam Henrique capitalizing on a defensive mishap and wiring a shot after being left wide open on a rush 46 seconds in. Aleksander Barkov appeared to tie the game 10 seconds later, but the goal was called back after an offside review.

Florida found its game and poured it on after that — leading 11-4 in shots in the second period — but a blocked Gustav Forsling shot turned into a Zach Hyman breakaway. He capitalized with 1:40 to go in the middle frame to make it a 3-0 game.

Barkov got the Panthers on the board, for real, after maneuvering his way past multiple Oilers defenders and stuffing the puck past Stuart Skinner 1:28 into the third period, but that was it. Edmonton shut it down, added a couple of empty-netters to knot the series at 3 and force a Game 7.

Here are three takeaways from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Florida's first-period woes continue

Jun 21, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Since Game 4, the Panthers have been outscored 5-1 in the first period. There’s a reason for that. They came out slow, the Oilers shut down the middle of the ice and they became demoralized after a single mistake.

Edmonton blocked shot after shot and kept Florida at bay until striking first. After that, the Panthers looked demoralized for the remainder of the period. As they did in Game 5, they had a late push in the third period, but it just was not enough to overcome the weak start.

Panthers power play in shambles

One of the biggest stories of the series has been Florida’s lack of efficiency on the power play. While the Panthers mercifully avoided giving up a shorthanded goal as they did to start Games 4 and 5, the cracks were still blatantly obvious. They moved the puck too slow, they did not put many shots towards the net, and the Oilers had an easy time snuffing them out.

Florida is now 1-for-22 on the power play in the series — and 0-for-12 in its three losses — and showing no signs of improving.

Pressure makes diamonds? Maybe not

June 21, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores a goal past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) in the third period in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the pressure flipped to the Panthers to close out the series, they have faltered. They are not as heavy on the forecheck, they aren’t getting many bodies to the net and they are playing a casual, sloppy game.

Those are keystone signs of an epic collapse. If they don’t get it together in Game 7, this could go down as one of the greatest flops in NHL history.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Stanley Cup: Edmonton Oilers blast Florida Panthers to set up Game 7