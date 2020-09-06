Stanley Cup Conference Final Predictions









Welcome to the Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoff predictions. Here is the history of our picks.

The first-round predictions went as follows:

Michael – 6-2

Joey – 6-2

Ryan – 5-3

Jeff – 5-3

Corey 4-4

The second-round predictions went as follows:

Michael - 3-1

Corey - 3-1

Jeff - 3-1

Ryan - 2-2

Joey - 2-2

After two rounds, the standings are as follows:

Michael 9-3

Joey – 8-4

Jeff – 8-4

Corey – 7-5

Ryan – 7-5

Here are our Conference Finals predictions.

Lightning/Islanders Golden Knights/Stars Michael Lightning in 6 Golden Knights in 5 Corey Lightning in 6 Golden Knights in 6 Ryan Islanders in 7 Golden Knights in 6 Joey Lightning in 7 Golden Knights in 6 Jeff Lightning in 6 Golden Knights in 7

Here are our reasons why we picked each series.

Michael

Golden Knights in 5

The Golden Knights were the superior team against Vancouver and if it were not for goaltender Thatcher Demko, the series would have ended in five games. Dallas had an amazing performance from Miro Heiskanen and are scoring at an amazing pace, especially considering that they were tied for the third-lowest in goals for during the regular season. I don’t see Dallas winning more than one game as Vegas heads to their second Cup Final appearance in three seasons.

Tampa Bay in 6

The Lightning have been great in the playoffs and look to be the best team in the NHL despite missing Steven Stamkos from their lineup. They disposed of the Bruins easily in five and have been resting, awaiting the winner of the Islanders-Flyers series. The Islanders won on Saturday night and while they have been great defensively, shutting down the Flyers in the second round, the Lightning have too much firepower. I can see the well-coached Islanders winning a couple of games in the series but the talent gap is too great for them to overcome.

Corey

Golden Knights in 6

Vegas had more trouble with Vancouver than I thought they would thanks to some tremendous goaltending from Thatcher Demko. Dallas has struggled to keep the puck out of their net, while improving their offense in the postseason. That strategy barely worked against an injury-ravaged Colorado team that was using a third-string goaltender at the end of the series. That could win the Stars one game and Anton Khudobin has the ability to steal another, but it wouldn't surprise me if Vegas ended this series in fewer than six games.

Lightning in 6

If this was a first-round series, I would've had Tampa Bay winning by a sweep. It's a big mismatch on paper even if Steven Stamkos is unavailable. However, the Islanders have been much better since the restart than they were during the regular season. New York could also get off to a good start in this series if the Lightning are rusty out of the gate. Still, I don't like their chances. Tampa Bay is a big step up in competition from the teams the Islanders have faced so far in the postseason. It wouldn't be shocking if this series is won by Tampa Bay in fewer than six games if they use the rest they earned wisely and shift their power play into high gear.

Ryan

Golden Knights in 6

The Stars did surprise me in the last round, but the Avalanche also had some major injuries. Vegas is a well-rounded team that could realistically win its first championship in the third season of the franchise's existence. That said, the Stars do have some interesting x-factors who can sway the series. Denis Gurianov is one such player. He's having a great playoff run and was a consistent presence in the second round. It will be interesting to see if he's similarly a thorn in the Golden Knights' side.

Islanders in 7

Even without Steven Stamkos, the Lightning have a pretty scary offense, but I think the Islanders are capable of shutting it down. The Islanders already demonstrated an ability to handle star players when they bested the Capitals in five games. The Flyers proved to be tougher to finish off, but at the end of the day, the Islanders' defense came through, allowing a mere 16 shots in Game 7. The Lightning's quick work of the Bruins was impressive, but I see the Islanders as a team better built to handle them.

