New Stanley Cup champions on Lightning’s preseason schedule

TAMPA — The Lightning’s 2024-25 preseason schedule will include seven games, including three on home ice at Amalie Arena and another in Orlando.

Tampa Bay will open its preseason slate on Sept. 24 against Carolina at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m., then face the Panthers the following night at the Kia Center in Orlando for a 7 p.m. start.

The latter will be the first of three exhibition meetings with the cross-state rival and defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. The Lightning will play the Panthers in Sunrise on Sept. 30 and host Florida at Amalie Arena on Oct. 2.

Here is the full schedule (subject to change):

Tuesday, Sept. 24 vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 vs. Panthers (in Orlando), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Predators, 7 p.m..

Saturday, Sept. 28 at Predators, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 at Panthers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

