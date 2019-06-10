Opportunistic Bruins spoil Blues' chance to lift Stanley Cup at home

Boston spoiled what could have been a huge party in Game 6. (Getty)

It wasn’t the relative no-show in Game 3 — the last, most anticipated game in franchise history — though this one was certifiably more devastating for the St. Louis Blues.

With Gloria queued, a street party assembled, champagne on ice and the Stanley Cup in the building, the Blues failed to manufacture any meaningful offence before wilting down the stretch, and surrendering their chance to capture the franchise’s first-ever championship on home ice.

Now the same opportunity rests with the Boston Bruins, who forced a Game 7 with a 5-1 victory powered by 28 saves from Tuukka Rask and secured with a four-goal outburst in the third period.

It was Brad Marchand opening the scoring, hammering one over the glove of Jordan Binnington on a weak-side look engineered on an early power play, but it was Brandon Carlo’s goal early in the third that truly broke the backs of St. Louis.

On a night where offence was seemingly stifled by poor ice conditions, a gnarly bounce in front of Binnington on a weak point shot from Carlo handcuffed the rookie goaltender. Frustrated already, and now down two, the goal robbed the Blues of much of their intent, and the game soon got out of hand.

A similarly paralyzing lull followed Marchand’s blast, but the Blues soon settled in over the course of the first two periods, tiling the ice with that heavy, high-possession, zone-control style that they have used to pick off opponents. The problem was that St. Louis was limited to the perimeter, and unable to orchestrate anything to threaten Rask before Karson Kuhlman’s dagger provided the Bruins with a three-goal cushion.

St. Louis made things mildly interesting with Ryan O’Reilly’s goal, scored inside the last 10 minutes of the game. Fittingly though, it needed a review, as the puck only narrowly crossed the line on what looked to be a brilliant save from Rask, who continues to firm up his case for the Conn Smythe.

David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara hit the scoresheet late to help the Bruins put the finishing touches on the win.

