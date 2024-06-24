Stanislav Lobotka not close to joining Barcelona despite agent claims

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka was praised by former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez when the pair faced off in the Champions League earlier this season. His agent Branislav Jurasek has claimed that he had agreed a deal with Xavi to head to Barcelona, but that has since been shut down.

Xavi had explained that Lobotka was a player he liked, as he did not lose the ball before their clash with Napoli, and Jurasek appeared to reveal just how much he was a fan of the Slovakian playmaker.

“We closed an agreement with Barcelona, ​​but the coach changed. They have several financial problems and the situation is not clear. It has not come off and the situation is evolving. Everyone knows the quality of Lobotka. They know him in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and England.”

Arsenal coach Arteta has contacted Merino to discuss a summer move. Barça can't make moves for now due to FFP. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 24, 2024

“He can return to Naples and we would all be happy. Now it is the most likely thing. Napoli are not going to let one of their best players leave if it is not for a big fee. Many coaches are looking for this type of midfielder and I am talking to some of them,” he told RTV as quoted by Sport.

However when asked about the matter on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has explained that a deal for Lobotka to head to Barcelona was ‘never close’. He also explained that there has been little change in Lobotka’s future of late: Napoli have no plans to sell him, and Lobotka is keen to remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.