Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 2

Week 2

Thursday

Liberty at Enochs (Johansen High School)

Riverbank at Valley

Friday

Escalon at Buchanan

Beyer at Modesto (Gregori High School)

Hilmar at Los Banos

Clovis West at Turlock

Ripon at Sonora

Central Valley at Hughson

Mountain House at Patterson

Sierra at Davis

Delhi at Ceres

Gregori at Merced

Waterford at Big Valley Christian

Lodi at Downey

Orestimba at Johansen

Central Catholic at St. Mary’s

Pitman at Cosumnes Oaks

Pajaro Valley at Ripon Christian

Oakdale at Aptos

Week 3

Friday

Hughson vs. Pitman (at Turlock High)

Modesto Christian at El Capitan

Ceres at Central Valley

Escalon at Windsor

Sonora at Hilmar

Central Catholic at Bishop Manogue

Buhach Colony vs. Enochs (at Gregori High)

Merced at Downey

Gregori at Atwater

Patterson at Sequoia

Big Valley Christian at Delhi

Los Banos at Orestimba

Summerville at Waterford

Modesto at Stagg

Denair at Riverbank

Bear River at Johansen

Ripon Christian at Calaveras

Turlock at Central-Fresno

East Union at Ripon