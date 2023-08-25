Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 2
Stories: Preseason Rankings | Preseason POY
Week 2
Thursday
Liberty at Enochs (Johansen High School)
Riverbank at Valley
Friday
Escalon at Buchanan
Beyer at Modesto (Gregori High School)
Hilmar at Los Banos
Clovis West at Turlock
Ripon at Sonora
Central Valley at Hughson
Mountain House at Patterson
Sierra at Davis
Delhi at Ceres
Gregori at Merced
Waterford at Big Valley Christian
Lodi at Downey
Orestimba at Johansen
Central Catholic at St. Mary’s
Pitman at Cosumnes Oaks
Pajaro Valley at Ripon Christian
Oakdale at Aptos
Week 3
Friday
Hughson vs. Pitman (at Turlock High)
Modesto Christian at El Capitan
Ceres at Central Valley
Escalon at Windsor
Sonora at Hilmar
Central Catholic at Bishop Manogue
Buhach Colony vs. Enochs (at Gregori High)
Merced at Downey
Gregori at Atwater
Patterson at Sequoia
Big Valley Christian at Delhi
Los Banos at Orestimba
Summerville at Waterford
Modesto at Stagg
Denair at Riverbank
Bear River at Johansen
Ripon Christian at Calaveras
Turlock at Central-Fresno
East Union at Ripon