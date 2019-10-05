Stanford's Walter Rouse, Casey Toohill relate stories about their roommates during freshman year

Stanford freshman offensive tackle Walter Rouse, senior linebacker Casey Toohill, and head coach David Shaw talk about the relationships they built with their freshman year roommates. Cardinal student-athletes are required to live with non-student-athletes during their first year on campus, a policy that Shaw says engages his team socially, and gets them "outside of their sphere". In fact, Shaw was paired with future "Creed II" screenwriter Cheo Hodari Coker during his freshman year on The Farm.

