After averaging 19.5 points per game in a sweep of Utah and Colorado, Tyrell Terry is the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. The guard had a career-best 27 points in a win over the Runnin' Utes. His efforts helpd the Card improve to 20-9 (9-7 in Pac-12 play) for its first 20-win season since 2014-15.

