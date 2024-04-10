Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, NCAA's winningest basketball coach, to retire

Head coach Tara VanDerveer led the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team to three national titles. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women's or men's college basketball history, will retire after 45 seasons.

The Cardinal women's basketball coach made the announcement Tuesday through a school news release. Stanford announced that former player Kate Paye, a member of VanDerveer's staff for the last 17 seasons, is in negotiations to replace the legendary coach.

VanDerveer, 70, led the Cardinal to three national titles, 14 Final Four appearances and 100 NCAA tournament victories.

"Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career," VanDerveer said. "I've been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world's foremost institutions for nearly four decades.

"Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride. The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I've loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I've been able to give at least a little bit back."

VanDerveer led the Cardinal to a 30-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance this season. She posted an overall record of 1,216-271. VanDerveer, hired at Stanford in 1985, led the Cardinal to a 1,065-220 mark over 38 seasons. She led Ohio State to a 110-37 mark and posted a 42-14 record in two seasons at Iowa.

"Tara's name is synonymous with the sport and women's basketball would not be what it is today without her pioneering work," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said. "She has been devoted to this campus for 40 years and a servant to all the student-athletes who have come through her program.

"Tara built one of the sport's iconic programs almost immediately upon her arrival at Stanford, and then maintained that standard for nearly four decades. An energetic and positive teacher, a Hall of Famer, a trusted friend and mentor, Tara's impact is simply unmatched, and I don't think it's a stretch to characterize her as one of the most influential people to ever be associated with this university. We will look forward to finding the appropriate ways to honor her deep impact and legacy here at Stanford."