Stanford's Simi Fehoko earns Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Week honors after career-high 3 catches

After recording a career-high three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 23-13 win over No. 15 Washington Saturday, Stanford redshirt freshman wide receiver Simi Fehoko wins Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Week honors for Week 6. Fehoko also caught a 42-yard touchdown reception from Davis Mills for his first-career touchdown, and marked the longest pass completion of the year for Stanford.

