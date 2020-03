Shane Griffith is the Pac-12 Wrestler and Freshman/Newcomer of the Year for 2019-20 after going a perfect 28-0 on the season, including a 13-0 mark in dual matches. The honor makes him the third Cardinal ever to be named Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year. He also captured the captured the Pac-12 individual title at 165 pounds and is one of eight finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy.

