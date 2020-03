Oscar da Silva, who ranks third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (58.4) entering the Pac-12 Tournament provides the Cardinal with on-court leadership and experience. See the German native in action when No. 7 Stanford takes on No. 10 Calfiornia on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

