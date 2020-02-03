Stanford's Oscar da Silva notches back-to-back 20-point games to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Stanford forward Oscar da Silva averaged a double-double against the Oregon schools this week to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors. The junior paced Stanford with 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in the two contests, including a career-high 27-point performance in a win against Oregon that was the Cardinal's first over a ranked opponent since 2018. It was the second time da Silva has had back-to-back 20-point games this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad