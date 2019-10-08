Stanford's Oscar da Silva breaks down 'unbelievable' overseas team trip to his hometown

Stanford junior Oscar da Silva, who started all 31 games last season for the Cardinal, discusses the team's overseas trip that took them to his hometown of Munich over the summer, and what it meant to play in front of his family. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Stanford men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad