Stanford's Maxime Raynaud named Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva

Stanford's Maxime Raynaud was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Raynaud led Stanford in scoring (15.6 ppg), field goal percentage (57.8%) and rebounding (9.6 rpg) and was the lone Pac-12 player to finish the regular season ranked in the top 10 in all three categories, doing so in less than 30 minutes per game (29.2 mpg). Raynaud is the Cardinal's fourth recipient of the Most Improved Player honor, joining Dwight Powell (2012-13), Anthony Brown (2013-14) and Jaiden Delaire (2020-21).