Stanford's Max Murrell talks shooting confidence after scoring a career-high 18 points

Pac-12 Networks' Casey Jacobsen and Kyle Draper speak with student-athlete Max Murrell following Stanford men's basketball 79-65 victory over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Maples Pavilion. Murrell finishes with a career-high 18 points as Stanford improves to 4-0 at home this season and 4-2 overall.