Stanford's KZ Okpala has 'off the charts' handle according to basketball analyst Don MacLean

Stanford's KZ Okpala worked out with Pac-12 Networks basketball analyst Don MacLean prior to the 2019 NBA Draft process in order to prepare himself for the professional ranks. MacLean goes in-depth into Okpala's draft prospects this year, projecting him as a first-round prospect. Okpala averaged 16.8 points per game this season for The Cardinal adding 5.7 rebounds per contest and a 3-point percentage of 36.8%; all stats that have NBA scouts interested in his services. Catch the rest of MacLean's analysis on Okpala's game and a look inside what it takes to be an NBA player on "Inside Pac-12 Basketball: NBA Draft Special" on June 20th at 9 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. MT.

