Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after 1-interception for a touchdown and 7-tackle outing against USC

SNY

Yankee Stadium has a rich history when it comes to hosting some big college football matchups and bowl games over the decades but more recently, one of their players has specific ties to the gridiron. Luke Voit's brother, John Voit, was a starting defensive end for Army and later became an Army Ranger. This episode highlights John Voit and his game-saving tackle in the 2017 Army-Navy game.