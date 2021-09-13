Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after 1-interception for a touchdown and 7-tackle outing against USC
Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Two, for Monday, Sept. 13 following an excellent performance against USC. The junior CB became the first Cardinal student-athlete to return an INT for a TD since 2017, while also gathering seven tackles in an upset win over the Trojans. He also is the first Stanford player to win the award since Paulson Adebo won it twice in 2019.